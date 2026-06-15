Man arrested at Vine City Station for May MARTA stabbing

The Brief MARTA police arrested a man following a violent stabbing at the Georgia State Station that occurred at the end of May. Officers captured the knife-carrying suspect at the MARTA Vine City Station on Monday before booking him into jail on multiple felony charges. The transit attack initially stemmed from a physical fight after the victim punched the suspect in the face, according to police.



MARTA police arrested a 36-year-old man on Monday following a late-May stabbing at the Georgia State Station that left a victim hospitalized with multiple wounds.

What we know:

Quinton Sharp was arrested by MARTA police officers with the Criminal Apprehension Team on Monday after being caught at the MARTA Vine City Station around 1:23 p.m.

When officers arrested Sharp, they found he had a knife in his possession, according to police. Sharp was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. He has also been permanently banned from MARTA.

The backstory:

Sharp’s arrest comes after 40-year-old Xavier Clark was stabbed in the upper chest, arm, mid-back and knee at the Georgia State Station on May 24.

Investigators believed the incident stemmed from Clark initially hitting Sharp in the face, resulting in a physical fight between the two.

Clark was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Additional charges are pending against Clark, MARTA police said.

What we don't know:

MARTA police officials have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the pending charges against Clark or when he will be formally booked.

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