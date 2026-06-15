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Man arrested at Vine City Station for May MARTA stabbing

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
MARTA
Updated June 15, 2026 5:02 PM EDT Published June 15, 2026 5:00 PM EDT

The Brief

    • MARTA police arrested a man following a violent stabbing at the Georgia State Station that occurred at the end of May. 
    • Officers captured the knife-carrying suspect at the MARTA Vine City Station on Monday before booking him into jail on multiple felony charges. 
    • The transit attack initially stemmed from a physical fight after the victim punched the suspect in the face, according to police. 

ATLANTA - MARTA police arrested a 36-year-old man on Monday following a late-May stabbing at the Georgia State Station that left a victim hospitalized with multiple wounds.

What we know:

Quinton Sharp was arrested by MARTA police officers with the Criminal Apprehension Team on Monday after being caught at the MARTA Vine City Station around 1:23 p.m.

When officers arrested Sharp, they found he had a knife in his possession, according to police. Sharp was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. He has also been permanently banned from MARTA. 

The backstory:

Sharp’s arrest comes after 40-year-old Xavier Clark was stabbed in the upper chest, arm, mid-back and knee at the Georgia State Station on May 24. 

Investigators believed the incident stemmed from Clark initially hitting Sharp in the face, resulting in a physical fight between the two. 

Clark was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Additional charges are pending against Clark, MARTA police said. 

What we don't know:

MARTA police officials have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the pending charges against Clark or when he will be formally booked.

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The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official arrest reports and investigative statements provided by the MARTA police department, which detailed the physical fight, hospital transport, and criminal charges filed at the Fulton County Jail. 

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