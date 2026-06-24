World Cup Atlanta: Morocco vs. Haiti festivities, watch parties

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The next World Cup match inside Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) will feature Morocco vs. Haiti. Multiple pre-match festivities and watch parties for the teams are being held in the metro Atlanta area. Here are a few.

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Downtown Atlanta: Biggest atmosphere

Upper Alabama, downtown Atlanta

Underground Atlanta is hosting a two-day Moroccan fan festival featuring authentic food vendors, live music, cultural performances, a fan march to Atlanta Stadium and a large watch party on multiple screens. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the watch party beginning at kickoff.

Why go: The closest thing to being in Morocco without a ticket to the match.

RELATED STORY: Free Moroccan fan celebration opens ahead of World Cup match

89 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta

Ryan Cameron and Majic 107.5/97.5 are hosting an official Haiti-Morocco watch party from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with giveaways and entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Why go: Downtown location near FIFA Fan Festival activities.

Family-friendly watch parties

449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta

The King Center is inviting families and community members to gather for a free Haiti-Morocco watch party beginning at 6 p.m.

Bill Badgett Stadium

College Park

The City of College Park is hosting "Morocco vs. Haiti on the Green," a free community watch party with a giant 12-by-32-foot screen, food vendors, a kids soccer area and free World Cup-themed T-shirts for children while supplies last. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Farm Chastain

4001 Powers Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta

Watch the match on a giant LED screen while enjoying complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. Registration is required and attendance is limited.

Cost: Free with RSVP

Part of a citywide Moroccan community initiative, the Alif Institute is hosting a Morocco watch party featuring food, culture and community activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Best spots for Haitian fans

West Midtown Atlanta

One of the largest Haitian World Cup celebrations in Atlanta. The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and includes the match, live music, Haitian food, vendors and cultural programming.

Why go: The largest Haiti-focused World Cup gathering in the city.

40 Dodd St. SE, Marietta

This Haiti-focused watch party features live entertainment, DJs, specialty drinks and Caribbean food. Doors open at 5 p.m. and kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Cost: $25 admission

Food and drinks while you watch

249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta

The restaurant will be showing the match and serving breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the day, remaining open until 10 p.m.

327 Peters St. SW, Atlanta

Esco is featuring a special Morocco-Haiti menu, including Moroccan and Haitian-inspired dishes and themed cocktails during the match.