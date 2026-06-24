World Cup Atlanta: Morocco vs. Haiti festivities, watch parties
ATLANTA - The next World Cup match inside Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) will feature Morocco vs. Haiti. Multiple pre-match festivities and watch parties for the teams are being held in the metro Atlanta area. Here are a few.
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Downtown Atlanta: Biggest atmosphere
Underground Atlanta
Upper Alabama, downtown Atlanta
Underground Atlanta is hosting a two-day Moroccan fan festival featuring authentic food vendors, live music, cultural performances, a fan march to Atlanta Stadium and a large watch party on multiple screens. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the watch party beginning at kickoff.
Why go: The closest thing to being in Morocco without a ticket to the match.
RELATED STORY: Free Moroccan fan celebration opens ahead of World Cup match
Reverb by Hard Rock Atlanta
89 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta
Ryan Cameron and Majic 107.5/97.5 are hosting an official Haiti-Morocco watch party from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with giveaways and entertainment throughout the afternoon.
Why go: Downtown location near FIFA Fan Festival activities.
Family-friendly watch parties
The King Center
449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta
The King Center is inviting families and community members to gather for a free Haiti-Morocco watch party beginning at 6 p.m.
Bill Badgett Stadium
The City of College Park is hosting "Morocco vs. Haiti on the Green," a free community watch party with a giant 12-by-32-foot screen, food vendors, a kids soccer area and free World Cup-themed T-shirts for children while supplies last. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Farm Chastain
4001 Powers Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta
Watch the match on a giant LED screen while enjoying complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. Registration is required and attendance is limited.
Cost: Free with RSVP
Alif Institute
Part of a citywide Moroccan community initiative, the Alif Institute is hosting a Morocco watch party featuring food, culture and community activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Best spots for Haitian fans
Lakōu Festival at Westside Motor Lounge
West Midtown Atlanta
One of the largest Haitian World Cup celebrations in Atlanta. The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and includes the match, live music, Haitian food, vendors and cultural programming.
Why go: The largest Haiti-focused World Cup gathering in the city.
iLounge Caribbean Restaurant
40 Dodd St. SE, Marietta
This Haiti-focused watch party features live entertainment, DJs, specialty drinks and Caribbean food. Doors open at 5 p.m. and kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Cost: $25 admission
Food and drinks while you watch
Atlanta Breakfast Club
249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta
The restaurant will be showing the match and serving breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the day, remaining open until 10 p.m.
Esco Atlanta
327 Peters St. SW, Atlanta
Esco is featuring a special Morocco-Haiti menu, including Moroccan and Haitian-inspired dishes and themed cocktails during the match.