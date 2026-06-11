World Cup Atlanta: Menu and dining specials in metro Atlanta

article

Multiple restaurants will be offering menu and dining specials in celebration of the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta. Here are a few:

Alma Cocina Match-Day Specials

Located near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Alma Cocina is offering a soccer-themed dining experience throughout the tournament with shareable snacks, beverage specials and match viewing opportunities. The restaurant is also unveiling a refreshed bar ahead of the competition and expanding weekend hours to accommodate fans.

When: Throughout the tournament, June 11–July 19

Where: Alma Cocina, Downtown Atlanta

What: Soccer-inspired shareable snacks, drink specials, TVs showing tournament matches, to-go cocktails and extended weekend hours for fans attending matches and downtown events.

Cost: Food and beverages available for purchase.

Americana BBQ & World Cup Watch Party

Epicurean Atlanta's Sky Terrace will host a rooftop watch party featuring barbecue, drinks and a large-screen viewing experience as Team USA takes on Australia.

When: June 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Sky Terrace, Epicurean Atlanta

What: Match viewing, rooftop views, lawn games and an all-you-can-enjoy menu featuring burgers, hot dogs, BBQ pork ribs, wings, sides and desserts. Admission includes two drink tickets.

Cost: $65 per person.

Bad Daddy's Team USA Watch Parties

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is celebrating Team USA's World Cup matches with food and drink specials designed for soccer fans. Guests can gather to watch the action while enjoying discounted wings and beer during every U.S. match throughout the tournament.

When: June 12 and June 19 (and throughout the knockout stage if Team USA advances)

Where: Participating Bad Daddy's Burger Bar locations

What: Team USA watch parties featuring 99-cent wings (minimum order of six) tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese. Fans can also take advantage of $4 BD's Amber Ale and $6 Samuel Adams Summer Ale pint specials during the matches.

Cost: 99-cent wings (minimum six wings), $4 BD's Amber Ale and $6 Samuel Adams Summer Ale pints during Team USA matches.

Global Grub Alley

Global Grub Alley will transform Walton Street into a pedestrian-only food truck destination for every Atlanta World Cup match day and the day before each match. Located just steps from Centennial Olympic Park and the FIFA Fan Festival, the activation will feature dozens of local food trucks serving visitors from around the world.

When: All eight Atlanta match days and the day before each match, June–July 2026, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Walton Street between Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Broad Street, downtown Atlanta

What: Up to 30 Atlanta-area food trucks, international flavors, local food vendors, outdoor dining and a pedestrian-only festival atmosphere one block from the FIFA Fan Festival and within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cost: Free admission; food and beverages available for purchase from individual vendors.

Mister O1 Extraordinary Cup: Team England Edition

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza is bringing its Extraordinary Cup chef collaboration series to Atlanta with a one-day-only pizza inspired by England and created with Michelin-starred chef Freddy Money. The event includes a limited-edition pizza available for one day and an exclusive ticketed tasting experience featuring off-menu creations.

When: June 30

Where: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Atlanta

What: Chef Renato Viola and chef Freddy Money will debut "Fred's Fav," a specialty pizza topped with chorizo, capers, olives, sultanas, red onion and guindilla peppers. The evening also includes a private tasting event featuring the collaboration pizza and exclusive dishes created just for the event.

Cost: Pizza available for purchase; separate ticket required for the tasting experience. Spots are limited.

Flavors of Spain at The Office Bar

As part of the Midtown Stadium World Cup Passport program, The Office Bar is celebrating Spain throughout the tournament with tapas, specialty cocktails and Spanish-inspired flavors.

When: June 11–July 19

Where: The Office Bar, Epicurean Atlanta

What: Spanish-inspired menu items including Tortilla Española, Spanish Chorizo & Potato Croquettes, Mushroom Gratin and handcrafted cocktails inspired by Spain's culinary traditions.

Cost: Menu items range from $14 to $18.

Snooze Eatery Brunch Goals Menu

Snooze Eatery is celebrating the international soccer tournament with a limited-time Brunch Goals menu inspired by countries competing in Atlanta's matches. Fans can enjoy globally inspired pancakes, specialty drinks and discounts for showing team spirit throughout the tournament.

When: Throughout the tournament, June 11–July 19

Where: Snooze Eatery locations in Atlanta

What: Honey Butter Pancakes inspired by Morocco, Dulce Lemon Pancakes inspired by Spain, Casablanca Iced Coffee, Cucumber Lemonade and the South African-inspired Dom Pedro cocktail. Guests wearing team jerseys or national colors can receive 50% off beverages from noon to close and 26% off entrées.

Cost: Regular menu pricing; discounts available for fans wearing team gear.

South City Kitchen Match-Day Specials

A longtime Atlanta dining destination near the Midtown MARTA station, South City Kitchen is celebrating the tournament with soccer-themed food and drink offerings alongside its signature Southern cuisine. The restaurant has been serving guests since before Atlanta hosted the 1996 Olympics and remains a popular stop for visitors exploring Midtown.

When: Throughout the tournament, June 11–July 19, 2026

Where: South City Kitchen, Midtown

What: Soccer-inspired shareable snacks, beverage specials and signature menu items, including shrimp and Marsh Hen Mill grits with tasso ham and smoked tomato-poblano gravy.

Cost: Food and beverages available for purchase.

Taco Mac Summer of Soccer

Taco Mac is celebrating the international soccer tournament with match-day food and drink specials, giveaways, interactive fan experiences and watch parties at locations across metro Atlanta. Fans can enjoy soccer-themed menu items, beverage promotions and special events throughout June and July.

When: June 11–July 19

Where: Participating Taco Mac locations across metro Atlanta

What: Special tournament menu items, Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois promotions, giveaways, soccer skill challenges, watch parties and fan activations.

Featured Events: Michelob Ultra Shoot Out Challenge: Duluth (June 12), Hiram (June 13), Lawrenceville (June 21), Newnan (June 25) Stella Artois Chalice Engraving: Canton (June 12), Suwanee (June 14), Crabapple (June 18), Prado (June 25) NÜTRL Sampling Events: Dawsonville (June 13), Douglasville (June 20), Mall of Georgia (June 27), Kennesaw (July 19) Michelob Ultra Watch Party: Perimeter location (June 24), featuring giveaways and a chance to win tickets to Atlanta's July 1 match.

Michelob Ultra Shoot Out Challenge: Duluth (June 12), Hiram (June 13), Lawrenceville (June 21), Newnan (June 25)

Stella Artois Chalice Engraving: Canton (June 12), Suwanee (June 14), Crabapple (June 18), Prado (June 25)

NÜTRL Sampling Events: Dawsonville (June 13), Douglasville (June 20), Mall of Georgia (June 27), Kennesaw (July 19)

Michelob Ultra Watch Party: Perimeter location (June 24), featuring giveaways and a chance to win tickets to Atlanta's July 1 match.

Cost: Free admission; food and beverages available for purchase.

BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours: Summer of Soccer Tours

BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours is celebrating the international soccer tournament with special food tastings, giveaways and expanded tour offerings along the Atlanta Beltline. Guests can enjoy flavors inspired by participating countries while exploring Atlanta's restaurant scene and public art.

When: Throughout June and July 2026

Where: Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail and Krog Street Market area

What: Guided Food & Street Art Tours featuring international-themed tastings, soccer-themed giveaways, Atlanta Beltline murals and local restaurant stops. Tours are now offered Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Cost: Ticketed tour.

Wines Around the World Dinner

This guided tasting experience pairs wines from World Cup nations with a five-course menu inspired by international flavors and soccer culture.

When: June 26, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Epicurean Theatre, Epicurean Atlanta

What: Five-course dinner featuring dishes such as Jamón Croqueta & Pan con Tomate, Piri Piri Chicken, Cape Malay Curry and Charred Ribeye, paired with wines representing participating countries.

Cost: $85 per person.

World Cup Semi-Final Watch Party

Epicurean Atlanta's Sky Terrace will transform into a tournament viewing destination for the World Cup semifinal, combining soccer, food and entertainment.

When: July 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Sky Terrace, Epicurean Atlanta

What: Large-screen semifinal viewing, specialty food stations, cocktails, lawn games and additional culinary experiences to be announced.

Cost: Ticket information to be announced.