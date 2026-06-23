Free Moroccan fan celebration opens ahead of World Cup match

The Brief A free Moroccan festival in Atlanta has officially kicked off to celebrate the country's upcoming soccer match. The two-day cultural celebration features authentic food, music and family-friendly activities leading up to the big game. Organizers will host a massive game day rally through downtown streets before the World Cup match begins.



A vibrant two-day cultural celebration is transforming downtown Atlanta as soccer fans gather ahead of Morocco's highly anticipated World Cup match against Haiti.

The free festival offers local families an immersive experience filled with traditional music, sports and food.

What we know:

Underground Atlanta has transformed into a bustling soccer hub draped in Moroccan flags and merchandise.

The family-friendly event features an authentic Moroccan DJ playing music, local vendors serving traditional dishes and open areas where children can practice their soccer kicks.

The celebration runs until 10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to festival organizers.

On Wednesday afternoon, a major game day rally will guide fans from Peachtree Street directly to Atlanta Stadium.

For those who do not have tickets to the World Cup match, organizers have set up several television screens across the property for public viewing.

Festival coordinators advise attendees to arrive early on Wednesday and heavily recommend using rideshare services because local parking lots are expected to fill up quickly.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of fans expected to participate in the march down Peachtree Street.