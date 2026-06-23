Atlanta World Cup: England and Ghana draw massive crowd

The Brief Hundreds of soccer fans packed a popular Atlanta bar to watch England and Ghana battle to a scoreless tie in the World Cup. Ghana native Michelle Basoah and England resident Joel Azulay shared their excitement despite the lack of game highlights. More World Cup matches are scheduled this week, with action returning to Atlanta Wednesday night.



Soccer fans filled an Atlanta bar to witness a tense World Cup matchup end in a scoreless tie.

World Cup fan frenzy

What we know:

Hundreds of fans packed The Brewhouse in Little Five Points to watch the Black Stars of Ghana play the Three Lions of England to a nil-nil tie.

Michelle Basoah, who was born in Ghana, said this was her first time watching a World Cup match. "I’m so excited," Basoah said. "I don’t know anything about soccer, but I know, I know Ghana did a great job today."

The match failed to produce memorable highlights, but fans did not leave disappointed. Joel Azulay, a fan from England visiting his cousin in Atlanta, was confident the Lions will advance past the round of 32 and win the final. "I know we’re going to go all the way. So I’m excited," Azulay said.

Upcoming tournament schedule

What's next:

The tournament action shifts back to Atlanta on Wednesday night when Haiti and Morocco clash at 6 p.m. at Atlanta Stadium. The United States team will return to action against Turkey on Thursday night.