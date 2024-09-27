WATCH: Amazing rescue of family with baby and dogs from rising floodwaters

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County
17
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:05 AM EDT until SUN 4:08 AM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:29 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County, Coweta County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:07 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:17 AM EDT until FRI 1:15 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 5:35 AM EDT until FRI 11:30 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Coweta County, Bartow County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Fayette County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:43 AM EDT until FRI 12:45 PM EDT, Fulton County, Fayette County, Rockdale County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:56 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cobb County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:07 AM EDT until FRI 1:00 PM EDT, Fulton County, Clayton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:42 AM EDT, Fulton County, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:56 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:15 AM EDT until FRI 1:15 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:36 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Cobb County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Jasper County, Upson County, Pike County, Spalding County, Butts County, Lamar County, Henry County, Clayton County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Heard County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, Union County, Towns County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Lumpkin County, White County, Banks County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Madison County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Morgan County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Elbert County, Hart County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County

WATCH: Amazing rescue of family with baby and dogs from rising floodwaters

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 6:49am EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Swift water rescue in Buckhead involving baby

An early-morning swift water rescue in the Buckhead area involved a baby. Breaking news. Paul Milliken reporting.

ATLANTA - Emergency crews in Atlanta rescued a family early Wednesday after their vehicle was swept off the road by swift floodwaters.

A man, woman, an infant, and two dogs were stranded as rising water from overnight storms caused dangerous conditions, according to rescue officials. Firefighters responded to the scene and used a combination of ropes and a boat to bring the family to safety.

"We set up a system, got the boat in, made contact with them, and executed both a rope and boat rescue," one of the firefighters said. No injuries were reported, and the family did not require medical assistance.

The family’s vehicle was floating when first responders arrived, a firefighter explained. "The current is really strong here, so we had to set up a rope system, hook the boat to it, and bring the boat to the vehicle to safely get them out and back to dry land," the firefighter said.

RAW: Swift water rescue of baby in Buckhead area

Rescue crews were called into action early Friday morning to rescue a man, woman, baby and two dogs after their vehicle was trapped by floodwaters in the Buckhead area.

Rescue teams confirmed everyone, including the baby and pets, were safe. No further emergency medical treatment was required.

RELATED STORIES

Residents in the area are advised to avoid driving through flooded roads as storms continue. 

Download our FREE FOX 5 Storm Team App

Download our FREE FOX 5 news app

Download FOX LOCALL app

Follow us on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/YouTube: fox5atlanta

Subscribe to the Morning Brief and other newsletters from FOX 5 Atlanta: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/email