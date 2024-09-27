WATCH: Amazing rescue of family with baby and dogs from rising floodwaters

Emergency crews in Atlanta rescued a family early Wednesday after their vehicle was swept off the road by swift floodwaters.

A man, woman, an infant, and two dogs were stranded as rising water from overnight storms caused dangerous conditions, according to rescue officials. Firefighters responded to the scene and used a combination of ropes and a boat to bring the family to safety.

"We set up a system, got the boat in, made contact with them, and executed both a rope and boat rescue," one of the firefighters said. No injuries were reported, and the family did not require medical assistance.

The family’s vehicle was floating when first responders arrived, a firefighter explained. "The current is really strong here, so we had to set up a rope system, hook the boat to it, and bring the boat to the vehicle to safely get them out and back to dry land," the firefighter said.

Rescue teams confirmed everyone, including the baby and pets, were safe. No further emergency medical treatment was required.

Residents in the area are advised to avoid driving through flooded roads as storms continue.

