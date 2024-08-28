Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2024

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Whether you're into live music, art festivals, food events, or high-energy activities, there's something for everyone. Check out our curated list of exciting events happening across the city, from the legendary Dragon Con Parade to live concerts and family-friendly festivals. Make the most of your weekend with these can’t-miss happenings!

Events & Festivals

Dragon Con Parade

What: The annual Dragon Con Parade features hundreds of people in costumes and more.

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 31

Where: Downtown Atlanta

Cost: Free to watch

Follywood Fan Fest

What: The Follywood Fan Fest will kick off college football with pre-game activities, food and drinks, live music, special guests, and performances. Performances by Athens-based The Pink Stones, Clemson’s DAZR, and a headline performance from Jupiter Coyote. Expect surprise appearances by Clemson and UGA celebrities, art and apparel vendors, kids' activities, and more. A family-friendly event.

When: 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

Cost: $25 general admission, free for ages 10 and under

Black Pride Weekend

What: The Atlanta Black Pride Festival is happening this weekend. Artists include Tamar Braxton, Keke Palmer, Jessica Betts, Krisean Woods, That Chick Angel, Austin Rogers, Ty Valentino, and more. There will also be multiple vendors and food/beverages. Additionally, there will be an LGBTQ+ festival for youth with free pizza, mocktails, and soft drinks; free games; youth performances; face painting; free clothing, and more. Other events throughout the week include a karaoke kick-off party, the annual N'KD Hustle All Girl Day Party, an influencer dinner, a women’s empowerment brunch, the annual Wether Block Party, the 17th annual Poetry Slam, the Mayor's Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Reception, a film festival, and more.

When: 12 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta

Cost: Free general admission to the festival; costs vary for other events.

Pioneer Days Festival

What: Pioneer Days Festival features midway rides and games, food and beverages, live entertainment, and more.

When: Aug. 30 through Sept. 2

Where: Sam Smith Park, Cartersville

Cost: Tickets start at $10

Atlanta Flamenco Festival

What: The festival will feature live music and stars of flamenco from Spain.

When: 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Emory Performing Arts Studio, 1804 N. Decatur Road NE, Atlanta

Cost: $40 general admission

Atlanta Street Food Festival & Bazaar

What: A food festival and bazaar with multiple vendors presented by The Blacks in Technology Foundation. There will also be a children's area with games, crafts, and activities.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2

Where: Westside Park, 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta

Cost: Free admission

MUSIC

Groovin' On The Square

What: Live music at Colony Square. Rain or shine.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Cost: Free

Yosemite in Black Album Release Show

What: Yosemite in Black has released a new album titled The Pursuit Of. The album release show will also feature Enox, Ultimatum, Void Eater, and The Tarnished.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Star Community Bar, 437 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

RL Grime

What: Trap music record producer and DJ RL Grime is bringing his Touching Grass Tour to Atlanta.

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: The Eastern, 300 Pearl St. SE, Atlanta

Cost: Tickets start at $49.95

Jackson & The Nightcaps

What: Birthday show with Jackson & The Nightcaps featuring the hippest, swingingest rhythm and blues in Atlanta.

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Blind Willie's, 828 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta

Cost: Small cover charge

15th Annual Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival

What: ATL Hip Hop Day is dedicated to Atlanta's contribution to Hip Hop culture. There will be live entertainment, vendors, and food.

Where: Historic 4th Ward Park, 498 Wilmer St. NE, Atlanta

When: Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Cost: Free general admission

Mike & The Dufftones

What: Rock cover band featuring three dads playing guitars, drums, and sax along with two female musicians rocking on bass and keyboards.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Gate City Brewing Co., 43 Magnolia Street, Roswell

Cost: Free general admission

Doug E. Fresh & More

What: The Super Lawyer presents an evening of classic hip hop with Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, EPMD, Chubb Rock, and Monie Love.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheater, 659 Barnes Drive SW, Mableton

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Music in the Branch

What: Free live music by Let There Be Rock in downtown Flowery Branch. There will also be food trucks.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Flowery Branch, 5603 Mitchell St., Flowery Branch

Cost: Free

Country River Band

What: Country River Band performs honky-tonk style country music.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Margaritaville Lake Lanier Islands, 7650 Lanier Island Parkway, Buford

Cost: Free general admission

Blank 281

What: Blank 281 is a Blink 182 tribute band.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Stillfire Brewing, 343 US-23 NW, Suwanee

Cost: $5 cover charge

House in the Park Music Festival

What: A one-day music fest in the park. There will be 4 DJs, vendors, and food/beverages available for purchase.

When: 12 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Grant Park, 537 Park Ave. SE, Atlanta

Cost: $18 in advance (limited amount of tickets available on the day of the event)

ART

Magical Market

What: More than 20 local artists, 15+ beers on tap, groovy live music, incredible food, and free Dragon Con people watching. Pups and all ages welcome.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 30 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: New Realm Brewing, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Cost: Free admission

38th Annual Marietta Art in the Park

What: A fine arts festival featuring more than 200 fine art booths, children's art alley, acoustic music, chalk art, family fun, and outdoor dining.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 through Sept. 2

Where: Glover Park and Marietta Square

Cost: Free admission

Saturday Smash Art Market

What: More than 20 local artists, 10+ craft beers, groovy tunes, and a playground for kids.

When: 12 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Round Trip Brewing, 1279 Seaboard Industrial, Atlanta

Cost: Free admission

Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration

What: Grand opening for Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration at Fernbank Museum. The exhibit features pieces of art created by members of Denver Botanic Gardens' School of Botanical Art & Illustration. On display through Jan. 1, 2025.

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 31

Where: Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

Cost: Tickets start at $23.95

OTHER & FAMILY STUFF

Football & Foolishness

What: The funniest moms in Georgia come together for a special comedy show. Karen Morgan was a finalist on Nickelodeon’s Search for the Funniest Mom in America. Barbara Dooley, married to Coach Vince Dooley for 62 years, is the author of two books, Put Me In, Coach and Fourth and Inches.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St., Carrollton

Cost: $10

Aflac Kickoff Game Events

What: There will be free activities around Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game between Georgia and Clemson. Tailgate Town presented by PNC will have live entertainment, food and interactive activitations, contests and giveaways. There will also be a mascot challenge. Fans can also cheer on both teams during the Team Walks built by Home Depot.

When: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 31

Where: International Plaza, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

Cost: Admission is free

FunBox: World's Biggest Bounce Park

What: FunBox, a 25,000-square-foot inflatable playground with 10 thrilling play zones, is coming to Atlanta.

When: Aug. 30 through Sept. 2

Where: Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford

Cost: Tickets start at $20

TinyCON

What: Children are invited to dress up in costumes, design moon-moving devices at the Minions Maker Space, create Inside Out 2-themed slime, lean how to be a Jedi, participate in a dance party parade, go on a scavenger hunt, and create custom trolls.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Where: Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Cost: Tickets are $10 to $25

Meet Me at The Hill

What: Fundraiser to help those with cancer. Cool cars, good food, DJ Dion, vendors, and more. Hosted by Beyond the Ribbon Inc. and the City of Sugar Hill.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: 4985 W. Broad St., Buford

Cost: Free general admission

End of Summer Luau

What: 4th annual End of Summer Luau sponsored by Plantation Rum.

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 31

Where: Ponce City Roof, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

Cost: Tickets start at $22

Monster Jam

What: The larger-than-life Monster Jam is headed back to Atlanta. Trucks include ThunderROARus, the famed Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Megalodon, Kraken, Just Get R Done, and Jester.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. Aug. 31, and 1 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Gas South Arena

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Acworth Classic Car Cruise

What: Classic car cruise in the park in downtown Acworth.

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Logan Farm Park, 4300 Taylor St., Acworth

Cost: Free general admission

Caffeine and Octane

What: Giant free monthly car show.

When: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 1

Where: 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta

Cost: Free general admission

NEXT WEEK

Ludacris Night at The Battery

What: Ludacris Night will featuring a DJ playing Ludacris' music, artwork from his albums and a food truck serving a menu inspired by his Chicken and Beer restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. First 15,000 fans through the gate for the game will receive a Ludacris bobblehead.

When: Sept 4

Where: Truist Park, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

Cost: Tickets start at $9 plus for game

Taste of Smyrna

What: Sample food from 25 Smyrna restaurants, including Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Williamson Brothers BBQ, Nagel’s Bagels, Copeland’s and Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: 2800 King Street, Smyrna

Cost: Fee admission and samples cost $1 to $10

If you would like to submit an event for an upcoming list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.