Labor Day 2024 events in metro Atlanta: MARTA guide

article

There are multiple events happening in midtown and downtown Atlanta over Labor Day weekend and other events in the metro Atlanta area. Consider taking MARTA to avoid traffic and facing the possibility of no parking or paying higher than normal fees for parking.

And, of course, if you are headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the best way to get there is MARTA's Red and Gold lines.

RELATED

Dragon Con

Dates: Thursday, Aug. 29 – Monday, Sept. 2

Location: Downtown Atlanta

MARTA Station: Peachtree Center

Note: Ensure costumes don’t block train doors. Share your costumes on social media @MARTAtransit.

Aflac Kickoff Classic / Georgia vs. Clemson

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MARTA Stations: Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC or Vine City

Follywood Fan Fest

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30, 3 to 11 p.m.

Location: Westside Motor Lounge

MARTA Route: Five Points Station, Bus 26 to Marietta Street NW & Northside Drive NW, 8-minute walk.

GA Tech vs. GA State

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium

MARTA Station: North Avenue

Monster Jam

Dates: Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1

Location: Gas South Arena

MARTA Route: Gold Line to Doraville, Bus 10A or 10B to Satellite Boulevard, 12-minute walk.

TinyCon

Dates: Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1

MARTA Station: Peachtree Center, 8-minute walk.

ATL Hip Hop Day

Dates: Saturday, Aug. 31 – Sunday, Sept. 1

Location: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark

MARTA Station: Inman Park/Reynoldstown

House in the Park Music Festival

Date: Saturday, 12 to 8 p.m.

Location: Grant Park

MARTA Route: King Memorial Station, Bus 39 to Grant Park or Georgia State Station and a 34-minute walk.

Atlanta Street Food Festival & Bazaar

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Location: Westside Reservoir Park

MARTA Route: Arts Center Station, 21-minute walk. Bus routes 816 and 26.

Pure Heat Community Festival

Date: Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon

Location: Piedmont Park

MARTA Station: Midtown, 11-minute walk.

Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K