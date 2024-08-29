Labor Day 2024 events in metro Atlanta: MARTA guide
ATLANTA - There are multiple events happening in midtown and downtown Atlanta over Labor Day weekend and other events in the metro Atlanta area. Consider taking MARTA to avoid traffic and facing the possibility of no parking or paying higher than normal fees for parking.
And, of course, if you are headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the best way to get there is MARTA's Red and Gold lines.
Dragon Con
- Dates: Thursday, Aug. 29 – Monday, Sept. 2
- Location: Downtown Atlanta
- MARTA Station: Peachtree Center
- Note: Ensure costumes don’t block train doors. Share your costumes on social media @MARTAtransit.
Aflac Kickoff Classic / Georgia vs. Clemson
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- MARTA Stations: Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC or Vine City
Follywood Fan Fest
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 30, 3 to 11 p.m.
- Location: Westside Motor Lounge
- MARTA Route: Five Points Station, Bus 26 to Marietta Street NW & Northside Drive NW, 8-minute walk.
GA Tech vs. GA State
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
- Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium
- MARTA Station: North Avenue
Monster Jam
- Dates: Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1
- Location: Gas South Arena
- MARTA Route: Gold Line to Doraville, Bus 10A or 10B to Satellite Boulevard, 12-minute walk.
TinyCon
- Dates: Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1
- MARTA Station: Peachtree Center, 8-minute walk.
ATL Hip Hop Day
- Dates: Saturday, Aug. 31 – Sunday, Sept. 1
- Location: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark
- MARTA Station: Inman Park/Reynoldstown
House in the Park Music Festival
- Date: Saturday, 12 to 8 p.m.
- Location: Grant Park
- MARTA Route: King Memorial Station, Bus 39 to Grant Park or Georgia State Station and a 34-minute walk.
Atlanta Street Food Festival & Bazaar
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 2
- Location: Westside Reservoir Park
- MARTA Route: Arts Center Station, 21-minute walk. Bus routes 816 and 26.
Pure Heat Community Festival
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon
- Location: Piedmont Park
- MARTA Station: Midtown, 11-minute walk.
Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K
- Date: Monday, Sept. 2
- Location: Peachtree Road (Brookhaven/Chamblee to Buckhead)
- MARTA Stations: Chamblee, Brookhaven & Buckhead