Labor Day events & specials in metro Atlanta | 2024

Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States, celebrated on the first Monday in September. It honors the contributions and achievements of American workers and the labor movement. Established in the late 19th century, Labor Day also marks the unofficial end of summer, often celebrated with parades, barbecues, and various public events. The holiday recognizes the economic and social achievements of workers and their role in building the nation.

Since Labor Day is an official federal holiday, many businesses, banks, schools and government offices will be closed.

The following are some of the special events planned in metro Atlanta:

Labor Day at Stone Mountain Park

What: Stone Mountain Park will celebrate everyday working heroes with a BMX show, the Lasershow Spectacular, and extended fireworks every night.

When: Aug. 31 through Sept. 2

Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain

Cost: Tickets start at $34.99 plus parking

Labor Day Atlanta Block Party

What: Underground Atlanta is hosting a block party with live music, food trucks, games, and more.

When: Sept. 2

Where: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta

Cost: Tickets start at $10

Labor Day Weekend Hot Air Balloon Show & Glow at Callaway Gardens

What: A balloon festival featuring hot air balloon glows, tethered balloon rides, and nightly fireworks.

When: Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

Where: Callaway Gardens, 17617 US-27, Pine Mountain

Cost: Tickets start at $19.99

Labor Day BBQ at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort

What: Enjoy a special BBQ at the resort.

When: 12 to 5 p.m., Sept. 1

Where: Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton

Cost: $75 for adults, $32.50 for children

WRFG's 38th Annual Labor Day Blues BBQ

What: WRFG's 38th annual Labor Day Blues BBQ will feature great barbecue, beverages, and live music.

When: Sept. 2

Where: Park Tavern

Cost: Free admission

Dining Specials

Kona Grill

Kona Grill is offering 50% off food purchases for doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, military personnel, hospital workers, and teachers in honor of Labor Day between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2. Restrictions may apply.

Sweet Auburn BBQ

Sweet Auburn BBQ is offering Labor Day meal kits, including a choice of smoked pork or chicken, slider buns, tangy pickles, coleslaw, mac & cheese, a whole rack of ribs, and a gallon of sweet tea. Must pre-order online.

