Dragon Con 2024 Guide: What you need to know to get there, get around, have fun

What is Dragon Con?

Dragon Con is the "largest multi-media, pop culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film in the universe." It takes place every Labor Day weekend.

How Many People Will Be There?

Approximately 70,000 people are expected to attend this year’s convention.

When is Dragon Con?

Dragon Con starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, and goes until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

Where is Dragon Con?

Dragon Con is spread across five hotels in downtown Atlanta and the AmericasMart: Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Hilton Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Courtland Grand (formerly Sheraton Atlanta), Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, and AmericasMart Buildings Two and Three. More info

How Can I Get to Dragon Con?

Parking is limited. Reserve parking in advance through ParkMobile or SpotHero. If taking MARTA (Red and Gold lines), exit at Peachtree Center Station near Hyatt Regency and Marriott Marquis.

Is There Transportation Between the Various Venues?

Yes, MARTA buses will run every 30 to 45 minutes with "Dragon Con" signs. Shuttles for those with disabilities are also available. More info

When is the Dragon Con Parade in Atlanta?

Dragon Con’s annual parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. The parade begins at Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue and ends in front of the Marriott. If attending only the parade, nearby MARTA stations include North Avenue, Civic Center, and Peachtree Center. Parking will be very limited.

What will the weather be like?

Unfortunately, it is going to be toasty. Here are the high temps for each day: Thursday (96); Friday (92); Saturday (91 – chance of rain); Sunday (93 – chance of rain); and Monday (90 – chance of rain). It will be important to stay hydrated. And, if possible, dress in lighter clothing. Don't forget the sunscreen if you are attending the parade or plan to be outside for a lengthy amount of time. More weather info

How Do I Find My Way Around?

There’s a Dragon Con app for attendees that includes schedules, maps, and a list of events. More info

Who Are the Featured Guests at Dragon Con?

This year’s guest lineup includes:

John Cleese

Danny Trejo

Jonathan Frakes

Walter Koenig

Kristin Kreuk

Giancarlo Esposito

Kevin J. Anderson

Gates McFadden

Michelle Hurd

Alan Tudyk

Seth Green

Nathan Fillion

Cobie Smulders

Elijah Wood

Dominic Monaghan

Timothy Zahn

There will be around 300 authors, artists, game designers, puppeteers, scientists, and engineers at the convention.

Can I Get Autographs?

Yes! Autograph signings are a big part of Dragon Con. Some guests, usually those who have appeared in movies or television productions, charge for their autographs. However, autographs staged in the official Autograph Area are always free. There are limitations on the number and type of items that can be signed. More info

What About Photos?

You can also have a professional photo taken with various guests. Some of the guests include:

Aaron Stanford

Adrian Pasdar

Alan Tudyk

Amanda Schull

Babs Olusanmokun

Brent Spiner

Catherine Tate

Danny Trejo

Elijah Wood

Ethan Peck

Gates McFadden

Garrett Wong

Giancarlo Esposito

Jodie Whittaker

John Cleese

John De Lancie

Jonathan Frakes

Seth Green

Vincent D'Onofrio

More info

Also, Bryan Humphrey, known as the Mad Scientist with a Camera, is offering individual and group photography sessions if you want a really great photo of yourself or you and your friends.

What Are Some of the Panels?

There are multiple panels throughout the weekend, including over 20 by NASA. NASA will also have an information table in the Hilton Grand Salon Mezzanine. More info

Where Can I Play Games?

Head to the AmericasMart Building for role-playing, video gaming, LAN games and tournaments, miniature games, board gaming, tabletop gaming, and more. More info

What Are the Tracks This Year?

There are multiple tracks, including Alternate & Historical Fiction, American Sci-Fi & Fantasy Media, Anime/Manga, BritTrack, Digital Media, Fantasy Literature, High Fantasy, and more. More info

What Are Some of the Popular Events at Dragon Con?

They are all popular, but some special events include:

Dragon Con Burlesque

Night at the Aquarium

Performance by Georgia Philharmonic

Late-night Puppet Slam

Palmetto Knights

Pin-Ups Pool Party

Kids Character Encounter

More info

What About Parties?

There are a ton of parties for adults. Some of the most popular include:

'80s Prom Dance Party (Thursday)

K-Pop Dance Party (Friday)

Ten Forward Party (Saturday)

The Last Party on Alderaan (Saturday)

Doctor Who Ball (Sunday)

What Else is There?

There are several workshops where you can learn more about drawing, magic, photography, swordplay, and more. More info

Do I Have to Wear a Costume?

You don’t have to, but it’s more fun if you do. However, if you don’t like random people taking your photo, it might be best to dress normally.

How to Get Tickets to Dragon Con:

Passes are available for all five days of Dragon Con and for specific days. Here’s how much the passes cost:

5-day pass: $175

Thursday only: $35

Friday only: $55

Saturday only: $75

Sunday only: $65

Monday only: $35

Those who want an "eternal" membership, one that ends if Dragon Con ever ends, can shell out $4,500.

If you want to buy passes, click here.

If you can’t make it to this year’s Dragon Con, there are streaming options. Click here.

Where Do I Pick Up My Dragon Con Badge?

Badges can be picked up at the Courtland Grand before going to the convention.

Registration and badge pick-up hours are:

Thursday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

**Monday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

You’ll need to bring your photo ID and email receipt containing your QR code to pick up your badge. If you can’t locate the email, reach out to the Dragon Con office in advance to have them send you a copy.

What Else is There to See and Do?

This list doesn’t cover everything at Dragon Con 2024. For more detailed information, including vendors and Artist Alley, visit Dragon Con’s website.