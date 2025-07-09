Higher reward offered in Coweta County cold case murder

The Brief A cold murder case in Coweta County has drawn a big reward offer of $10,000 from Atlanta Crime Stoppers. In April 2023, investigators believe two men kicked in the door of Omar Stegall’s home and shot him to death in his bed. Surveillance video captured the two men running down the street afterward carrying duffle bags that investigators believe contained marijuana.



Atlanta Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information in a cold murder case in Coweta County.

Coweta County deadly home invasion

The backstory:

The murder happened on Geter Circle in Coweta County on April 21, 2023.

Omar Stegall, 41, was shot to death in the early morning hours while asleep in his bed. Investigators believe two men kicked in the door of his home and murdered him as part of a robbery of marijuana. The suspects have never been identified.

FOX 5 was first to report that a home security camera captured the two men running away from Stegall’s home after the murder, carrying two duffle bags. Unfortunately for investigators, the video is too dark and too far away to be of much use.

Stegall was married and had three children and two grandchildren.

Family please for answers in murder

What they're saying:

They are hoping that a new reward from Atlanta Crime Stoppers will help provide information that will lead to arrests. It has now been increased to $10,000.

Ricky Stegall, 67, Omar’s father, believes people in the community know who his son’s killers are.

"I cry every day," he said. "So please come forward so we can have some peace."

The lead investigator tells FOX 5 that law enforcement also believe there are people in the community with valuable knowledge of the case.

"They can remain anonymous," Inv. Chris Stapler said.

What you can do:

If you have any information that can help in the case, call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.