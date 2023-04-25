Man killed in Coweta County home invasion

Investigators say a Coweta County house was targeted for a deadly home invasion late last week, but not necessarily the man who lived there.

Omar Stegall was gunned down inside the Geter Circle home, just outside Newnan last Friday morning, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

"He was, by all accounts, a well-loved and well-liked member of the community. He was pretty much to himself and at this point, no one has any idea as to why this would have happened to him," said investigators Garrett Gorringe.

Balloons tied to his mailbox as a memorial to the 41-year-old father on Tuesday.

Police say on April 21, someone kicked in the door, shot and killed Stegall. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Investigators say the couple was separated.

Some of the details are reminiscent of a double homicide in Coweta County early this year, where there was also forced entry; two men were shot and killed in the middle of the night. Investigators believe robbery was also the motive.

Investigators say the circumstances of the Geter Circle homicide may be more of a coincidence than any connection. They say they are working leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.