Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road

Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road.

At the scene, deputies found two men who had both been shot in the head.

The deputies rendered first aid at the scene while waiting for the victims to be airlifted, but say one man went into cardiac arrest before he could be loaded into the hospital. He was pronounced dead at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Medics flew the second man to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. His condition is unknown.

Officials have not released the identities of the two victim.

The incident remains under investigation and, while Coweta County investigators are working multiple leads, there have been no arrests in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-254-3911.