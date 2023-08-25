Exclusive video shows of key subjects in deadly home invasion in Coweta County

FOX 5 has obtained new video from the investigation of a home invasion and murder in Coweta County last April.

Investigators say the two people who appear in the video are crucial to solving the case.

On April 21, Omar Stegall was gunned down inside his Coweta County house during a home invasion. For the first time, Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators are releasing surveillance video from the night of the murder. They say it shows two men running down Geter Circle moments after Stegall’s death. The say those two men are the suspected murders and they need help identifying them.

When deputies arrived April 21, they found the door wide open and Omar Stegall dead inside the home. Stegal was 41-years old and a father of three children. He and his wife were recently separated at the time of his death, according to investigators.

With the release of this surveillance video to FOX 5, it is the first time Coweta County investigators have publicly acknowledged their belief that two men were involved in Stegall’s murder.

They also say there is a reward through Atlanta Crime Stoppers for any information in the case leading to the arrest and conviction of the two men.

At time of his murder, investigators told FOX 5 that Stegall was quite but well like in his community.

If you have any information on the two men in the video or this murder back on April 21 on Geter Circle, you can call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.