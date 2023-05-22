Reward offered after man killed in Coweta County home invasion

Investigators in Coweta County are asking for the public's help to solve a home invasion and murder.

Omar Stegall was gunned down inside the Geter Circle home, just outside Newnan on April 21. Investigators say it was the house was targeted and not necessarily Stegall.

Police say someone kicked in the door, shot and killed the 41-year-old father. He left behind a wife and three children. Investigators say the couple was separated.

Coweta County investigators are announcing a $2,000 reward through Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

The sheriff’s Office says Stegall’s father made a plea for the public’s help in solving the case on the department’s Facebook page when they announced the reward.

The family is encouraging the public to step forward with information or for those responsible to turn themselves in.

Anyone with any information that can help in the case, call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.