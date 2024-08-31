PHOTOS: 2024 Dragon Con in downtown Atlanta
article
ATLANTA - The 2024 Dragon Con is happening Labor Day weekend in downtown Atlanta. Approximately 70,000 people are attending this year's 4-day convention.
RELATED STORIES
- Dragon Con 2024 Guide: What you need to know to get there, get around, have fun
- Dragon Con 2024: Special guest lineup for this year's convention
- Burgers with Buck: Dragon Con edition
- Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2024
- Labor Day 2024 events in metro Atlanta: MARTA guide
- Dragon Con 2024 taking over downtown Atlanta on Labor Day weekend
Image 1 of 82
▼
Photos by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta Digital