PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2023 takes over downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - It was a perfect day for a parade in downtown Atlanta.
The popular Dragon Con parade kicked off at approximately 10 a.m. at Peachtree and Linden streets.
The parade featured hundreds of costumed characters, floats, cars, marching bands and more.
Thousands of people lined Peachtree to watch the colorful parade with their favorite characters from comics, television, and movies.
All photos by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta
@lasvegasloopy The annual #DragonCon parade in downtown #Atlanta featured hundreds of marchers and was seen by thousands of fans. So many great costumes! #fyp #comiccon #superheroes #starwars #parade #atl #thingstodo ♬ Halftime (Stand Up & Get Crunk!) Feat. Homebwoi - Ying Yang Twins