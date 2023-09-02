PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2023 takes over downtown Atlanta

Image 1 of 101 ▼

It was a perfect day for a parade in downtown Atlanta.

The popular Dragon Con parade kicked off at approximately 10 a.m. at Peachtree and Linden streets.

The parade featured hundreds of costumed characters, floats, cars, marching bands and more.

Thousands of people lined Peachtree to watch the colorful parade with their favorite characters from comics, television, and movies.

All photos by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta