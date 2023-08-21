Who's coming to Dragon Con 2023? Celebrities flock to Atlanta

article

It's almost that time of year again. Dragon Con 2023 is just days away from taking over Atlanta, and organizers have been pumping fans up by slowly releasing lists of celebrities expected to make an appearance.

Dragon Con will take place Aug. 31 until Sept. 4, and it's going to be held across the city at multiple host locations like: the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta Hilton, Sheraton Atlanta, Atlanta Marriott Marquis, the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in downtown Atlanta, and AmericasMart Buildings 2 and 3.

Whether you're a gamer, movie buff, anime enthusiast or comic connoisseur, promoters promise there's a panel, show, vendor and photo op for you.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: A cosplayers dressed as vikings walk in the 2022 Dragon Con Parade on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) From: Getty Images

This year's Dragon Con is especially unique because it takes place in the midst of the Hollywood strikes. Dragon Con Facebook page administrators made it a point to stop listing the shows and movies their celebrity guests are known for on their promotional graphics. The gesture was quiet, but appeared to be received warmly by fans and patrons who also stand in solidarity with those who are on strike.

"You can ask them about their favorite recipe or book, or about their process as a professional," a spokesperson for Dragon Con replied when asked how they would be handling panelists throughout the ongoing strike. "Just not about a work that is struck."

Not every celebrity guest will sit on one of these panels. Some will perform, and others may show up as regular attendees just like you. Here's a look at who is expected to show up to this year's highly anticipated event:

Guests of Honor

Julie Bell (Artist Guest of Honor, Illustrator, Fantasy and wildlife artist and model)

Chelsea Quinn Yarbro (Literary Guest of Honor, Horror Grand Master, and Author of the Saint-Germain series.)

Performers

The Cybertronic Spree

Cruxshadows

Aurelio Voltaire

Wakefire

Wasted Wine

Triforce Quartet

Steel Samurai

Mayhayley's Grave

Vision Video

MC Lars

Bella's Bartok

Taj Motel Trio

Frenchy and the Punk

Landloch'd

Nathaniel Johnstone

Dust Bowl Faeries

Find more names listed here

Special Guests