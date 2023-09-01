Cosplayers congregate for annual Dragon Con pop culture convention

This year's Dragon Con may look just a little different due to the ongoing actors and writers strike -- but tens of thousands of pop culture fans are still celebrating their favorite films, TV shows, games, and comics in Downtown Atlanta this weekend.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made our annual trek to the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, which was filled with creative cosplayers and visitors from across the country. Dragon Con, of course, is the annual Labor Day weekend celebration of all things sci-fi, fantasy, and pop culture, and draws enormous crowds to five host hotels in Downtown Atlanta: the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Hilton Atlanta, Marriott Marquis Atlanta, Courtland Grand Hotel, and Westin Peachtree Plaza.

RELATED: Dragon Con 2023 in Atlanta | What you may want to know (especially about the parade)

Although the ongoing strikes have impacted similar conventions in recent months, there's still a star-studded list of celebrity guests attending this year's big event in Atlanta. Among them are special effects expert Adam Savage, best known for co-hosting the hit show "MythBusters" from 2003 to 2016, and legendary television producer Marty Krofft, co-creator of the famed 1970s children's show "H.R. Pufnstuf."

RELATED: Who's coming to Dragon Con 2023? Celebrities flock to Atlanta

We chatted with both Savage and Krofft this morning on Good Day Atlanta, along with some very enthusiastic cosplayers who once again wowed us with their creativity and dedication! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning celebrating the return of Dragon Con!