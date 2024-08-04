Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat this month | August 2024
ATLANTA - Discover the best of Atlanta's culinary scene this August with a variety of exciting events, special deals, new menu items, and restaurant openings. From Atlanta's Black Restaurant Week and the Topgolf Ice Cream Truck tour to unique National Oyster Day celebrations and exclusive Summer Olympics specials, there's something for everyone. Dive into delicious new offerings, enjoy discounted cocktails during Atlanta Cocktail Week, and check out the latest additions to the city's dining landscape. Plus, don't miss out on exclusive memberships and new chefs joining the vibrant food scene. Explore all the delicious details below!
EVENTS
Atlanta's Black Restaurant Week
- When: August 4-18
- Details: Discover Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, sweets, and more across Atlanta and the surrounding metro areas. Participating restaurants include Gocha's Tapas Bar, Icey Chicks, Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar, Apt 4B, Wrap-A-Lot Fresh Express, Atlantic Grill, Buttermilk Biscuit, Marietta Proper, Belle & Lily's Caribbean Brunch House, and more.
Topgolf Ice Cream Truck
- When: August 6 at Topgolf Atlanta Midtown, August 7 in Alpharetta
- Details: Enjoy free ice cream, Topgolf swag, and other goodies while supplies last. Learn more.
Cheese Please Workshop at Epicurean Atlanta
- When: August 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Details: A multi-course menu featuring Sweet Grass Dairy cheeses from Thomasville and wine pairings from Stoller Family Estate. A representative from Sweet Grass Dairy will speak about the cheese-making process. Cost: $85 per person. More information.
Grand Tasting Alpharetta
- When: August 8, 7-10 p.m.
- Details: Over 25 restaurants offering unlimited tastings, beverage samplings, culinary demonstrations, and live music. Featured restaurants include Colletta, Delbar, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine, and Sankranti Indian Kitchen. Cost: $85-$125 per person. More details.
Woods Chapel BBQ Luau Party
- When: August 17, 5-8 p.m.
- Details: Whole hog pig roast, tiki slushies, mai tais, live music, and desserts like coconut cream puffs and pineapple oatmeal cream pie. Cost: $26.95 for the main meal. Event info.
Festival de la Tomatina at Fogón and Lions (Alpharetta)
- When: August
- Details: Special tomato-inspired menu celebrating the annual Festival de la Tomatina. Learn more.
Georgia Vegfest
- When: August 25 at Atlanta Expo North
- Details: Family-friendly event featuring plant-based culinary delights, samples, giveaways, book readings, a DJ, food trucks, animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, educational resources, apparel, health services, and more. Admission: $10 with VIP options. Details here.
Atlanta Wine Walk
- When: August 31, 4-7 p.m. at The Battery
- Details: Live music, wine samples, local vendors, and food options. Participating wineries include J. Vineyards, Intrinsic Red Blend, and Terra d’Oro Pinot Grigio Clarksburg. Food options from the Smokey Mango, Vice Taco Truck, and Twin Kookies. Cost: $45-$75 per person. More info.
NATIONAL OYSTER DAY (AUG. 5)
BeetleCat (Inman Park)
- Details: Extended happy hour from 4-6 p.m. with $1.50 oysters from up and down the East Coast, including Acadia Pearl, Momma Mia, Pink Moon, Low Country, Bay Beauts, Moon Dancers, Summer Love, Salty Birds, and more. Learn more.
The Optimist (Howell Mill Road)
- Details: $1.75 select oysters or classic roasted oysters with parsley garlic butter and crunchy breadcrumbs during 5-6 p.m. happy hour. Event info.
Ocean & Acre (Alpharetta)
- Details: East Coast oysters for $2 each from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 4 and 5. More details.
Bacchanalia (Blandtown neighborhood)
- Details: Assortment of oysters paired with sorrel granita or classic casino style. Details here.
The Big Ketch (Buckhead)
- Details: $1 oysters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 4 and all day on August 5. Learn more.
Lure (Midtown Atlanta)
- Details: Cold-water oysters served on the half shell, fried, or broiled. More info.
Marcel (Howell Mill Road)
- Details: Oysters "Marcel" with savory butter and crunchy breadcrumbs. Event details.
Ray's Restaurants
- Details: Freshly shucked oysters from Canada to Connecticut, chargrilled oysters with cowboy butter, and Rockefeller-style oysters with Pernod, spinach, Zoe’s applewood bacon, and hollandaise. Details here.
St. Cecilia (Buckhead)
- Details: Beau Soleil oysters from the cold waters of the Great White North. Learn more.
Your 3rd Spot (Hills Park neighborhood)
- Details: Market Oysters with compressed watermelon, white shoyu mignonette, and yuzu pearls for $16. Available on August 4 and 5.
SUMMER OLYMPICS SPECIALS
Beetlecat
- Details: Special Olympic donuts available through August 11. The "Going for the Gold" is a gold-dipped donut decorated with golden stars and an Olympic topper. The "All American" is red and blue brown butter glaze with golden stars. Learn more.
The Interlock
- Details: Celebrating the Olympics with various food and drink specials, paint-and-sip class, and passport collection for grand prize entry. Event info.
Signia by Hilton Atlanta
- Details: French-inspired specials at the Lobby bar and Nest on Four, including a bottle of Rosé with a French cheese board, mussels and French fries, and Pavlova with raspberries, mascarpone whipped ganache, and strawberry-rose sorbet. More details.
NEW MENU ITEMS/DEALS
Atlanta Cocktail Week (multiple locations)
- When: August 19-25
- Details: Pass holders enjoy discounted signature cocktails at participating venues. Cost: $15. More info.
Cheba Hut (multiple locations)
- Details: New $8 Palm Reader and $8 Sacred Sipper cocktails. The Palm Reader is crafted from Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Twisted Tea, and Lemonade. The Sacred Sipper is made with Deep Eddy, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, and Watermelon Red Bull. Learn more.
DoubleTree by Hilton (multiple locations)
- Details: Free cookies on August 4 for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie is a favorite tradition with over 20 million cookies enjoyed worldwide each year. Details here.
Duck Donut (multiple locations)
- Details: New Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches on the classic Duck Donuts vanilla cake-based donut or a rich chocolate-based cake donut. More info.
Cowboy Chicken (multiple locations)
- Details: New banana pudding dessert created by Chef Pat Shotwell. Available at any Cowboy Chicken location or through the app. Learn more.
Divan Restaurant & Bar
- Details: New lamb burger with beef bacon, Baby Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Shirazi Salad for $18. New drink: the D'Rum Rim made with Captain Morgan, Malibu Coconut, Cardamom Tea, and lime. Event details.
Goldbergs Fine Foods
- Details: Hosting a month-long book drive to help end childhood illiteracy. Guests who donate a book receive a complimentary bagel with cream cheese. A $25 donation enters guests to win a prize basket, including a $200 Goldbergs gift card. Learn more.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken (multiple locations)
- Details: New $4 value meal available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal includes two pieces of dark meat bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded white-meat Cajun Tenders with Krispy Krunchy potato wedges. Not available for ordering through DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub, or other digital platforms. More details.
The Little Tart Bakeshop and Big Softies (Summerhill neighborhood)
- Details: Offering peach galette and peach sorbet in August. Learn more and here.
Junior's (Summerhill neighborhood)
- Details: Offering "The Fig Lebowski" pizza in August, featuring light mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, fig preserves, and a balsamic reduction. More info.
The Halal Guys (multiple locations)
- Details: New chicken wings, chicken shawarma, and cilantro lime hummus. Wings available as a side or on platters with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and famous sauces. Learn more.
Maepole
- Details: Hosting Student Night every Tuesday from 3-9 p.m. with 10% off orders and a free fountain drink with valid student ID. More info.
NaanStop (multiple locations)
- Details: Naan Pizza Night on Tuesdays from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy naan pizzas with a variety of proteins for $9.99. Learn more.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Details: New Lemon Raspberry and Pineapple Upside Down flavors. Lemon Raspberry is a zesty lemon cake combined with raspberries. Pineapple Upside Down is a twist on a classic with pineapple juice, a pineapple ring, cherry halves, and caramel sauce. More details.
Persian Basket
- Details: Offering roasted eggplant and lamb stew for $23 and the new Dragon Tower drink with Mediterranean fig vodka, Dragon Fruit, and lime. More info.
Ray's at Killer Creek and Ray's on the River
- Details: Enhanced brunch menus featuring hand-carved, slow-roasted prime rib, house-smoked salmon, jumbo lump crab cakes, crispy popcorn shrimp, cheddar grits, and more. Brunch buffet at Ray's at Killer Creek is available on Sundays for $37 per person. Ray's on the River offers a la carte brunch items on Saturdays and Sundays. Details here and here.
Raising Cane's (multiple locations)
- Details: Free lemonade for Caniac Club Members on August 20. Offer can be redeemed by swiping their Caniac Club Card, placing an order online, or scanning their QR Code within the mobile app. Customers can become Caniac Club members by visiting their local restaurant and registering by August 19. Learn more.
SabaRaba's
- Details: Shawarma fry bowl available in August, featuring crispy fries topped with shawarma, tahini, and harissa ketchup. More info.
Scofflaw Brewing Co.
- Details: New Nice Lager, a 4.2% lager for easy sipping and good vibes. Now available on tap throughout metro Atlanta. Learn more.
SweetWater Brewing
- Details: New Rowdy Peach IPA in collaboration with Atlanta United FC. A medium body IPA with fresh, juicy peach aromas. More details.
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
- Details: New watermelon spinach salad for National Watermelon Day. The salad includes sweet watermelon, fresh basil, roasted pecans, and crumbled feta cheese on a bed of leafy spinach. Learn more.
True Food Kitchen
- Details: New True Cris'd Chicken menu items, including the tender plate, Buffalo chicken ranch salad, original chicken sandwich, and spicy Korean chicken sandwich. More info.
Velvet Taco (multiple locations)
- Details: New "Say What?!" combo box for $14 launching on August 5, including two tacos, a side, and a fountain beverage. Side options include queso, elote, guac, rice, or salsa.
Vendure Kitchen & Cocktails (Midtown Atlanta)
- Details: New Wednesday happy hour with half-off martinis, jazz, and fresh oysters from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy half-off martinis like lychee, lavender berry, lemon drop, and African blend espresso. Event details.
OPENINGS/CLOSINGS
Austin's Cocktailiery & Kitchen
- Where: Serenbe in Chatt Hills
- Details: Handcrafted cocktails and locally sourced ingredients, inspired by the cocktail lounges of 1920s Paris and London. Menu includes fresh oysters, caviar service, Hamachi Crudo, Chawanmushi, and Short Rib. More info.
Casa Balam
- Where: Downtown Decatur
- Details: Traditional and modern Mexican dishes, including tacos, empanadas, and family-style meat options like duck confit, beef birria, and Chilean sea bass. Learn more.
Chick-fil-A
- Where: Roswell Road in Sandy Springs
- Details: Newly designed restaurant with dual-lane drive-thru for speed and efficiency. Participates in Chick-fil-A Shared Table program to redirect surplus food to local nonprofits. More details.
Elektra
- Where: Inside Forth on the Eastside Beltline
- Details: Mediterranean all-day restaurant offering seasonal mezze platter, lamb kofta with sumac onions, salmon with dill labneh, and mussels in a white wine fennel sauce. Learn more.
Gene's BBQ
- Where: Hosea L Williams Drive SE
- Details: Viet-Cajun-style barbecue joint offering meats by the pound, boudin egg rolls, chili-brined chicken skewers, crab claws, breakfast burritos, shrimp and grits, and more. More info.
Green Beans ATL
- Where: Grant Park
- Details: New coffee shop offering weekly pop-up dinners, including Tony’s Chicago Beef, Hapa Kitchen Hawaiian, Soupbelly dumplings, Pepper’s hot dogs, Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, and Beksa Lala Polish food. Learn more.
Miss Conduck
- Where: Edgewood
- Details: Trinidadian cuisine featuring goat, oxtail, and chicken curries, along with fried sweet plantains and roti. More details.
SocialBites
- Where: Sandy Springs
- Details: Multi-level food hub with four dining concepts and a Shareables menu. Restaurants include The Original Hot Chicken, INKED Tacos, Flametown Burgers, and Pinsa Roman Pizza. The hub also features a full upstairs bar, outdoor patios, TVs for sports viewing, games, live music, and weekly programming. More info.
OTHER
Your 3rd Spot Memberships
- Details: Offering memberships for $45 a year with benefits including half-priced entry and Experience Passes, half-priced bowling, members-only secret menu, 20% off events, line skip privileges, and monthly community connection events. The first 1,000 members receive a free Experience Pass. Learn more.
Hotel Granada Chefs
- Details: Chef Jaime Cubias and Rae Doyle join the executive team. Dining outlets include Pom Court and a moody cocktail bar opening in the fall. More info.
If you would like to submit information for Atlanta Bites, send an email and photos to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.