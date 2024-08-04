Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat this month | August 2024

article

Discover the best of Atlanta's culinary scene this August with a variety of exciting events, special deals, new menu items, and restaurant openings. From Atlanta's Black Restaurant Week and the Topgolf Ice Cream Truck tour to unique National Oyster Day celebrations and exclusive Summer Olympics specials, there's something for everyone. Dive into delicious new offerings, enjoy discounted cocktails during Atlanta Cocktail Week, and check out the latest additions to the city's dining landscape. Plus, don't miss out on exclusive memberships and new chefs joining the vibrant food scene. Explore all the delicious details below!

EVENTS

Atlanta's Black Restaurant Week

When : August 4-18

Details: Discover Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, sweets, and more across Atlanta and the surrounding metro areas. Participating restaurants include : Discover Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, sweets, and more across Atlanta and the surrounding metro areas. Participating restaurants include Gocha's Tapas Bar , Icey Chicks, Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar, Apt 4B, Wrap-A-Lot Fresh Express, Atlantic Grill, Buttermilk Biscuit, Marietta Proper, Belle & Lily's Caribbean Brunch House, and more.

Topgolf Ice Cream Truck

When : August 6 at Topgolf Atlanta Midtown, August 7 in Alpharetta

Details: Enjoy free ice cream, Topgolf swag, and other goodies while supplies last. : Enjoy free ice cream, Topgolf swag, and other goodies while supplies last. Learn more

Cheese Please Workshop at Epicurean Atlanta

When : August 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Details: A multi-course menu featuring Sweet Grass Dairy cheeses from Thomasville and wine pairings from Stoller Family Estate. A representative from Sweet Grass Dairy will speak about the cheese-making process. Cost: $85 per person. : A multi-course menu featuring Sweet Grass Dairy cheeses from Thomasville and wine pairings from Stoller Family Estate. A representative from Sweet Grass Dairy will speak about the cheese-making process. Cost: $85 per person. More information

Grand Tasting Alpharetta

When : August 8, 7-10 p.m.

Details: Over 25 restaurants offering unlimited tastings, beverage samplings, culinary demonstrations, and live music. Featured restaurants include Colletta, Delbar, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine, and Sankranti Indian Kitchen. Cost: $85-$125 per person. : Over 25 restaurants offering unlimited tastings, beverage samplings, culinary demonstrations, and live music. Featured restaurants include Colletta, Delbar, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine, and Sankranti Indian Kitchen. Cost: $85-$125 per person. More details

Woods Chapel BBQ Luau Party

When : August 17, 5-8 p.m.

Details: Whole hog pig roast, tiki slushies, mai tais, live music, and desserts like coconut cream puffs and pineapple oatmeal cream pie. Cost: $26.95 for the main meal. : Whole hog pig roast, tiki slushies, mai tais, live music, and desserts like coconut cream puffs and pineapple oatmeal cream pie. Cost: $26.95 for the main meal. Event info

Festival de la Tomatina at Fogón and Lions (Alpharetta)

When : August

Details: Special tomato-inspired menu celebrating the annual Festival de la Tomatina. : Special tomato-inspired menu celebrating the annual Festival de la Tomatina. Learn more

Georgia Vegfest

When : August 25 at Atlanta Expo North

Details: Family-friendly event featuring plant-based culinary delights, samples, giveaways, book readings, a DJ, food trucks, animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, educational resources, apparel, health services, and more. Admission: $10 with VIP options. : Family-friendly event featuring plant-based culinary delights, samples, giveaways, book readings, a DJ, food trucks, animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, educational resources, apparel, health services, and more. Admission: $10 with VIP options. Details here

Atlanta Wine Walk

When : August 31, 4-7 p.m. at The Battery

Details: Live music, wine samples, local vendors, and food options. Participating wineries include J. Vineyards, Intrinsic Red Blend, and Terra d’Oro Pinot Grigio Clarksburg. Food options from the Smokey Mango, Vice Taco Truck, and Twin Kookies. Cost: $45-$75 per person. : Live music, wine samples, local vendors, and food options. Participating wineries include J. Vineyards, Intrinsic Red Blend, and Terra d’Oro Pinot Grigio Clarksburg. Food options from the Smokey Mango, Vice Taco Truck, and Twin Kookies. Cost: $45-$75 per person. More info

NATIONAL OYSTER DAY (AUG. 5)

BeetleCat (Inman Park)

Details: Extended happy hour from 4-6 p.m. with $1.50 oysters from up and down the East Coast, including Acadia Pearl, Momma Mia, Pink Moon, Low Country, Bay Beauts, Moon Dancers, Summer Love, Salty Birds, and more. : Extended happy hour from 4-6 p.m. with $1.50 oysters from up and down the East Coast, including Acadia Pearl, Momma Mia, Pink Moon, Low Country, Bay Beauts, Moon Dancers, Summer Love, Salty Birds, and more. Learn more

The Optimist (Howell Mill Road)

Details: $1.75 select oysters or classic roasted oysters with parsley garlic butter and crunchy breadcrumbs during 5-6 p.m. happy hour. : $1.75 select oysters or classic roasted oysters with parsley garlic butter and crunchy breadcrumbs during 5-6 p.m. happy hour. Event info

Ocean & Acre (Alpharetta)

Details: East Coast oysters for $2 each from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 4 and 5. : East Coast oysters for $2 each from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 4 and 5. More details

Bacchanalia (Blandtown neighborhood)

Details: Assortment of oysters paired with sorrel granita or classic casino style. : Assortment of oysters paired with sorrel granita or classic casino style. Details here

The Big Ketch (Buckhead)

Details: $1 oysters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 4 and all day on August 5. : $1 oysters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 4 and all day on August 5. Learn more

Lure (Midtown Atlanta)

Details: Cold-water oysters served on the half shell, fried, or broiled. : Cold-water oysters served on the half shell, fried, or broiled. More info

Marcel (Howell Mill Road)

Details: Oysters "Marcel" with savory butter and crunchy breadcrumbs. : Oysters "Marcel" with savory butter and crunchy breadcrumbs. Event details

Ray's Restaurants

Details: Freshly shucked oysters from Canada to Connecticut, chargrilled oysters with cowboy butter, and Rockefeller-style oysters with Pernod, spinach, Zoe’s applewood bacon, and hollandaise. : Freshly shucked oysters from Canada to Connecticut, chargrilled oysters with cowboy butter, and Rockefeller-style oysters with Pernod, spinach, Zoe’s applewood bacon, and hollandaise. Details here

St. Cecilia (Buckhead)

Details: Beau Soleil oysters from the cold waters of the Great White North. : Beau Soleil oysters from the cold waters of the Great White North. Learn more

Your 3rd Spot (Hills Park neighborhood)

Details: Market Oysters with compressed watermelon, white shoyu mignonette, and yuzu pearls for $16. Available on August 4 and 5.

SUMMER OLYMPICS SPECIALS

Beetlecat

Details: Special Olympic donuts available through August 11. The "Going for the Gold" is a gold-dipped donut decorated with golden stars and an Olympic topper. The "All American" is red and blue brown butter glaze with golden stars. : Special Olympic donuts available through August 11. The "Going for the Gold" is a gold-dipped donut decorated with golden stars and an Olympic topper. The "All American" is red and blue brown butter glaze with golden stars. Learn more

The Interlock

Details: Celebrating the Olympics with various food and drink specials, paint-and-sip class, and passport collection for grand prize entry. : Celebrating the Olympics with various food and drink specials, paint-and-sip class, and passport collection for grand prize entry. Event info

Signia by Hilton Atlanta

Details: French-inspired specials at the Lobby bar and Nest on Four, including a bottle of Rosé with a French cheese board, mussels and French fries, and Pavlova with raspberries, mascarpone whipped ganache, and strawberry-rose sorbet. : French-inspired specials at the Lobby bar and Nest on Four, including a bottle of Rosé with a French cheese board, mussels and French fries, and Pavlova with raspberries, mascarpone whipped ganache, and strawberry-rose sorbet. More details

NEW MENU ITEMS/DEALS

Atlanta Cocktail Week (multiple locations)

When : August 19-25

Details: Pass holders enjoy discounted signature cocktails at participating venues. Cost: $15. : Pass holders enjoy discounted signature cocktails at participating venues. Cost: $15. More info

Cheba Hut (multiple locations)

Details: New $8 Palm Reader and $8 Sacred Sipper cocktails. The Palm Reader is crafted from Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Twisted Tea, and Lemonade. The Sacred Sipper is made with Deep Eddy, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, and Watermelon Red Bull. : New $8 Palm Reader and $8 Sacred Sipper cocktails. The Palm Reader is crafted from Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Twisted Tea, and Lemonade. The Sacred Sipper is made with Deep Eddy, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, and Watermelon Red Bull. Learn more

DoubleTree by Hilton (multiple locations)

Details: Free cookies on August 4 for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie is a favorite tradition with over 20 million cookies enjoyed worldwide each year. : Free cookies on August 4 for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie is a favorite tradition with over 20 million cookies enjoyed worldwide each year. Details here

Duck Donut (multiple locations)

Details: New Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches on the classic Duck Donuts vanilla cake-based donut or a rich chocolate-based cake donut. : New Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches on the classic Duck Donuts vanilla cake-based donut or a rich chocolate-based cake donut. More info

Cowboy Chicken (multiple locations)

Details: New banana pudding dessert created by Chef Pat Shotwell. Available at any Cowboy Chicken location or through the app. : New banana pudding dessert created by Chef Pat Shotwell. Available at any Cowboy Chicken location or through the app. Learn more

Divan Restaurant & Bar

Details: New lamb burger with beef bacon, Baby Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Shirazi Salad for $18. New drink: the D'Rum Rim made with Captain Morgan, Malibu Coconut, Cardamom Tea, and lime. : New lamb burger with beef bacon, Baby Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Shirazi Salad for $18. New drink: the D'Rum Rim made with Captain Morgan, Malibu Coconut, Cardamom Tea, and lime. Event details

Goldbergs Fine Foods

Details: Hosting a month-long book drive to help end childhood illiteracy. Guests who donate a book receive a complimentary bagel with cream cheese. A $25 donation enters guests to win a prize basket, including a $200 Goldbergs gift card. : Hosting a month-long book drive to help end childhood illiteracy. Guests who donate a book receive a complimentary bagel with cream cheese. A $25 donation enters guests to win a prize basket, including a $200 Goldbergs gift card. Learn more

Krispy Krunchy Chicken (multiple locations)

Details: New $4 value meal available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal includes two pieces of dark meat bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded white-meat Cajun Tenders with Krispy Krunchy potato wedges. Not available for ordering through DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub, or other digital platforms. : New $4 value meal available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal includes two pieces of dark meat bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded white-meat Cajun Tenders with Krispy Krunchy potato wedges. Not available for ordering through DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub, or other digital platforms. More details

The Little Tart Bakeshop and Big Softies (Summerhill neighborhood)

Details: Offering peach galette and peach sorbet in August. : Offering peach galette and peach sorbet in August. Learn more and here

Junior's (Summerhill neighborhood)

Details: Offering "The Fig Lebowski" pizza in August, featuring light mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, fig preserves, and a balsamic reduction. : Offering "The Fig Lebowski" pizza in August, featuring light mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, fig preserves, and a balsamic reduction. More info

The Halal Guys (multiple locations)

Details: New chicken wings, chicken shawarma, and cilantro lime hummus. Wings available as a side or on platters with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and famous sauces. : New chicken wings, chicken shawarma, and cilantro lime hummus. Wings available as a side or on platters with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and famous sauces. Learn more

Maepole

Details: Hosting Student Night every Tuesday from 3-9 p.m. with 10% off orders and a free fountain drink with valid student ID. : Hosting Student Night every Tuesday from 3-9 p.m. with 10% off orders and a free fountain drink with valid student ID. More info

NaanStop (multiple locations)

Details: Naan Pizza Night on Tuesdays from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy naan pizzas with a variety of proteins for $9.99. : Naan Pizza Night on Tuesdays from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy naan pizzas with a variety of proteins for $9.99. Learn more

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Details: New Lemon Raspberry and Pineapple Upside Down flavors. Lemon Raspberry is a zesty lemon cake combined with raspberries. Pineapple Upside Down is a twist on a classic with pineapple juice, a pineapple ring, cherry halves, and caramel sauce. : New Lemon Raspberry and Pineapple Upside Down flavors. Lemon Raspberry is a zesty lemon cake combined with raspberries. Pineapple Upside Down is a twist on a classic with pineapple juice, a pineapple ring, cherry halves, and caramel sauce. More details

Persian Basket

Details: Offering roasted eggplant and lamb stew for $23 and the new Dragon Tower drink with Mediterranean fig vodka, Dragon Fruit, and lime. : Offering roasted eggplant and lamb stew for $23 and the new Dragon Tower drink with Mediterranean fig vodka, Dragon Fruit, and lime. More info

Ray's at Killer Creek and Ray's on the River

Details: Enhanced brunch menus featuring hand-carved, slow-roasted prime rib, house-smoked salmon, jumbo lump crab cakes, crispy popcorn shrimp, cheddar grits, and more. Brunch buffet at Ray's at Killer Creek is available on Sundays for $37 per person. Ray's on the River offers a la carte brunch items on Saturdays and Sundays. : Enhanced brunch menus featuring hand-carved, slow-roasted prime rib, house-smoked salmon, jumbo lump crab cakes, crispy popcorn shrimp, cheddar grits, and more. Brunch buffet at Ray's at Killer Creek is available on Sundays for $37 per person. Ray's on the River offers a la carte brunch items on Saturdays and Sundays. Details here and here

Raising Cane's (multiple locations)

Details: Free lemonade for Caniac Club Members on August 20. Offer can be redeemed by swiping their Caniac Club Card, placing an order online, or scanning their QR Code within the mobile app. Customers can become Caniac Club members by visiting their local restaurant and registering by August 19. : Free lemonade for Caniac Club Members on August 20. Offer can be redeemed by swiping their Caniac Club Card, placing an order online, or scanning their QR Code within the mobile app. Customers can become Caniac Club members by visiting their local restaurant and registering by August 19. Learn more

SabaRaba's

Details: Shawarma fry bowl available in August, featuring crispy fries topped with shawarma, tahini, and harissa ketchup. : Shawarma fry bowl available in August, featuring crispy fries topped with shawarma, tahini, and harissa ketchup. More info

Scofflaw Brewing Co.

Details: New Nice Lager, a 4.2% lager for easy sipping and good vibes. Now available on tap throughout metro Atlanta. : New Nice Lager, a 4.2% lager for easy sipping and good vibes. Now available on tap throughout metro Atlanta. Learn more

SweetWater Brewing

Details: New Rowdy Peach IPA in collaboration with Atlanta United FC. A medium body IPA with fresh, juicy peach aromas. : New Rowdy Peach IPA in collaboration with Atlanta United FC. A medium body IPA with fresh, juicy peach aromas. More details

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

Details: New watermelon spinach salad for National Watermelon Day. The salad includes sweet watermelon, fresh basil, roasted pecans, and crumbled feta cheese on a bed of leafy spinach. : New watermelon spinach salad for National Watermelon Day. The salad includes sweet watermelon, fresh basil, roasted pecans, and crumbled feta cheese on a bed of leafy spinach. Learn more

True Food Kitchen

Details: New True Cris'd Chicken menu items, including the tender plate, Buffalo chicken ranch salad, original chicken sandwich, and spicy Korean chicken sandwich. : New True Cris'd Chicken menu items, including the tender plate, Buffalo chicken ranch salad, original chicken sandwich, and spicy Korean chicken sandwich. More info

Velvet Taco (multiple locations)

Details: New "Say What?!" combo box for $14 launching on August 5, including two tacos, a side, and a fountain beverage. Side options include queso, elote, guac, rice, or salsa.

Vendure Kitchen & Cocktails (Midtown Atlanta)

Details: New Wednesday happy hour with half-off martinis, jazz, and fresh oysters from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy half-off martinis like lychee, lavender berry, lemon drop, and African blend espresso. : New Wednesday happy hour with half-off martinis, jazz, and fresh oysters from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy half-off martinis like lychee, lavender berry, lemon drop, and African blend espresso. Event details

OPENINGS/CLOSINGS

Austin's Cocktailiery & Kitchen

Where : Serenbe in Chatt Hills

Details: Handcrafted cocktails and locally sourced ingredients, inspired by the cocktail lounges of 1920s Paris and London. Menu includes fresh oysters, caviar service, Hamachi Crudo, Chawanmushi, and Short Rib. : Handcrafted cocktails and locally sourced ingredients, inspired by the cocktail lounges of 1920s Paris and London. Menu includes fresh oysters, caviar service, Hamachi Crudo, Chawanmushi, and Short Rib. More info

Casa Balam

Where : Downtown Decatur

Details: Traditional and modern Mexican dishes, including tacos, empanadas, and family-style meat options like duck confit, beef birria, and Chilean sea bass. : Traditional and modern Mexican dishes, including tacos, empanadas, and family-style meat options like duck confit, beef birria, and Chilean sea bass. Learn more

Chick-fil-A

Where : Roswell Road in Sandy Springs

Details: Newly designed restaurant with dual-lane drive-thru for speed and efficiency. Participates in Chick-fil-A Shared Table program to redirect surplus food to local nonprofits. : Newly designed restaurant with dual-lane drive-thru for speed and efficiency. Participates in Chick-fil-A Shared Table program to redirect surplus food to local nonprofits. More details

Elektra

Where : Inside Forth on the Eastside Beltline

Details: Mediterranean all-day restaurant offering seasonal mezze platter, lamb kofta with sumac onions, salmon with dill labneh, and mussels in a white wine fennel sauce. : Mediterranean all-day restaurant offering seasonal mezze platter, lamb kofta with sumac onions, salmon with dill labneh, and mussels in a white wine fennel sauce. Learn more

Gene's BBQ

Where : Hosea L Williams Drive SE

Details: Viet-Cajun-style barbecue joint offering meats by the pound, boudin egg rolls, chili-brined chicken skewers, crab claws, breakfast burritos, shrimp and grits, and more. : Viet-Cajun-style barbecue joint offering meats by the pound, boudin egg rolls, chili-brined chicken skewers, crab claws, breakfast burritos, shrimp and grits, and more. More info

Green Beans ATL

Where : Grant Park

Details: New coffee shop offering weekly pop-up dinners, including Tony’s Chicago Beef, Hapa Kitchen Hawaiian, Soupbelly dumplings, Pepper’s hot dogs, Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, and Beksa Lala Polish food. : New coffee shop offering weekly pop-up dinners, including Tony’s Chicago Beef, Hapa Kitchen Hawaiian, Soupbelly dumplings, Pepper’s hot dogs, Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, and Beksa Lala Polish food. Learn more

Miss Conduck

Where : Edgewood

Details: Trinidadian cuisine featuring goat, oxtail, and chicken curries, along with fried sweet plantains and roti. : Trinidadian cuisine featuring goat, oxtail, and chicken curries, along with fried sweet plantains and roti. More details

SocialBites

Where : Sandy Springs

Details: Multi-level food hub with four dining concepts and a Shareables menu. Restaurants include The Original Hot Chicken, INKED Tacos, Flametown Burgers, and Pinsa Roman Pizza. The hub also features a full upstairs bar, outdoor patios, TVs for sports viewing, games, live music, and weekly programming. : Multi-level food hub with four dining concepts and a Shareables menu. Restaurants include The Original Hot Chicken, INKED Tacos, Flametown Burgers, and Pinsa Roman Pizza. The hub also features a full upstairs bar, outdoor patios, TVs for sports viewing, games, live music, and weekly programming. More info

OTHER

Your 3rd Spot Memberships

Details: Offering memberships for $45 a year with benefits including half-priced entry and Experience Passes, half-priced bowling, members-only secret menu, 20% off events, line skip privileges, and monthly community connection events. The first 1,000 members receive a free Experience Pass. : Offering memberships for $45 a year with benefits including half-priced entry and Experience Passes, half-priced bowling, members-only secret menu, 20% off events, line skip privileges, and monthly community connection events. The first 1,000 members receive a free Experience Pass. Learn more

Hotel Granada Chefs

Details: Chef Jaime Cubias and Rae Doyle join the executive team. Dining outlets include Pom Court and a moody cocktail bar opening in the fall. : Chef Jaime Cubias and Rae Doyle join the executive team. Dining outlets include Pom Court and a moody cocktail bar opening in the fall. More info

