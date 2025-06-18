New Georgia laws taking effect July 1, 2025: What you need to know

July 1 is the start of the fiscal year in the state of Georgia, and it is also when the majority of new Georgia laws go into effect. Here is a list of some of those laws. However, there are many more. Additionally, there are many laws that have already gone into effect or won't got into effect until Jan. 1, 2026. A complete list of bills signed by Gov. Brian Kemp can be found here.

💵Money & Finances

Income Tax Cut – HB 111

Georgia’s flat income tax rate drops slightly (from ~5.39% to 5.19%), with plans to reach 4.99% over time.

Expand Child Tax Credit – HB 136

Increases Georgia’s child and dependent care tax credit and creates a new $250 credit for each child under age 6.

Fair Pay for People With Disabilities – SB 55

Ends subminimum wages for workers with disabilities.

⚖️Law & Crime

Tougher Fentanyl Punishments – SB 79

Sentences and penalties for small amounts of fentanyl trafficking are harsher to help fight the opioid crisis.

Wrongful Conviction Relief – SB 244

People wrongly convicted can now seek compensation. If prosecutors acted improperly, defendants can reclaim attorney fees.

Survivor Justice Act – HB 582

Domestic-violence or trafficking survivors who committed crimes under duress can ask for lighter sentences or have them reduced.

🎒 Education & Child Safety

Fairness in Sports – SB 1

Requires school sports teams to be designated by sex and limits participation accordingly.

Exams for Home Study Students – SB 63

Mandates local schools offer certain exams to home study students.

Revision of Child Neglect Definition – SB 110

Updates child neglect laws and protects parents who allow safe independent activities.

No Expulsion for Missing School – SB 123

Students can’t be kicked out just for being absent too much. Schools must now use supportive strategies instead of expulsion.

Combating Higher Education Threats from China – HB 150

Requires public universities to report funding from Chinese-linked entities.

Background Checks for Early Childhood Workers – HB 175

Stricter fingerprint and registry checks for daycare and Head Start employees.

Drug Costs for State Employees – HB 196

Requires drug reimbursements under state health plans to follow transparent pricing.

Ban on Cellphones in K–8 – HB 340

Elementary and middle schools must keep personal cellphones stowed during school hours.

Ban Cellphones in K–8 – HB 240

Requires schools to adopt rules limiting cellphone use at school and school events for grades K–8.

Quality Basic Education Act -- HB 371

Raises funding for education from $300 million to $375 million in effort to improve quality of education.



👪Family & Health

Fentanyl Test Strips Now Legal – SB 6

It’s no longer illegal to carry tools that test drugs for fentanyl. This harm-reduction measure can help prevent overdoses.

Adoptees Get Birth Certificates – SB 100 "Andee’s Law"

Adult adoptees can now request their original birth certificates without a court order.

Hope for Georgia Patients – SB 72

Expands access to experimental treatments for seriously ill patients.

Gestational Diabetes Care – HB 352

Health insurers must better cover diabetes treatment for pregnant women.

IVF Protection – HB 428

Guarantees the right to in vitro fertilization and defines it in Georgia law.

High Deductible Health Plans for State Employees – HB 422

Requires state employee health plans to offer high-deductible options.

🪖Military & Veterans

Burial in Veterans Cemeteries – HB 53

Expands eligibility for burial in Georgia veterans cemeteries.

Military tax exemption -- HB266

Exempts military veterans from paying income tax on retirement income.

🚚 Infrastructure & Transportation

Regulating "Vertiports" – HB 156

The state can plan for future drone or air-taxi ports.

Let Heavier Trucks Use Local Roads – HB 164

Trucks can be 4,000 lbs heavier (up to 84k lbs) on non-interstate roads.

Digital Driver’s Licenses OK – HB 296

Your mobile (e.g., phone wallet) driver's license is now legally valid—just remember to keep your physical copy too.

🛡️ Consumer Protection

Property Insurance Policies – SB 35

Requires insurers to notify policyholders before canceling a homeowners’ insurance policy.

Sales of Catalytic Converters – SB 40

Adds registration and recordkeeping requirements for selling used catalytic converters.

Increased Protection for Homeowners from Contractors – SB 201

Improves contract rules after natural disasters and limits certain insurance assignments.

Limits on Storage Auction Notices – HB 131

Storage units need just one public auction notice (instead of two).

Mortgage Privacy Boost – HB 240

Mortgage brokers can’t spam you with calls after your credit check—protecting your privacy.

Exempt Rideshare Drivers from Motor Carrier Definition – HB 339

Exempts rideshare drivers from motor carrier rules and limits company liability.

Protect Sale of Homemade Food, Drugs, and Cosmetics – HB 398

Legalizes cottage food production and blocks local regulation.

Landlords Must Have GA Agent – HB 399

If your landlord lives out of state, they must have a local contact for emergencies.

🐶 Animal Protection

Protect Pets in Domestic Violence Situations – HB 177

Allows protective orders to include pets in family or dating violence cases.

Roadside Pet Sales Banned – HB 331

No more selling dogs or cats from cars or gas stations—only licensed sellers.

Ban Air Guns While Hunting & Update Catfish Rules – HB 491

Bans air guns for hunting and updates catfish bowfishing rules.

🖤End of Life

Human Composting Legal – SB 241

An eco-friendly burial option: bodies can now be composted into soil.

😄 Fun & Symbolic Moments

Fluorescent Pink Hunting Gear Allowed – HB 167

Blaze pink is now a legal alternative to orange for deer hunting safety.

State Stew Named – HB 233

Designates Brunswick stew as Georgia’s official state stew.

New Specialty License Plates – SB 291

Creates an "America First" specialty license plate.

📜History

Vince Dooley Battlefield Trust Fund Act – HB 454

Creates a grant fund to preserve historic battlefields.

