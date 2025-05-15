Gov. Kemp signs another 120 bills, including one that could benefit Trump

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp signed 120 bills on Wednesday, the final day to approve legislation from this year's General Assembly. Among them was Senate Bill 244, which could allow Donald Trump to recoup millions in legal fees from Fulton County taxpayers if the court disqualifies DA Fani Willis in the election interference case. Other signed bills include creation of a new "America First" license plate, and expansion of child care tax credits.



Gov. Brian Kemp reportedly signed 120 bills on Wednesday, which was the deadline for signing legislation the General Assembly passed this year.

What we know:

One of those bills was Senate Bill 244, a measure that could allow President Donald Trump to seek reimbursement from taxpayers for legal fees tied to the Georgia election interference case.

Trump has reportedly spent at least $2.7 million defending himself against charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. The case is currently paused as the Georgia Supreme Court considers an appeal regarding the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. If the court upholds her removal, the new law could shift Trump’s legal costs to Fulton County taxpayers.

Other bills signed by Gov. Kemp in recent days included one that creates the "America First" specialty license plate for the state of Georgia; a bill that expands the state's child care tax credit; a bill that dissolves the Barrow County Airport Authority; a bill that bans the sale of animals in public or commercial spaces like parking lots and parks; and many more.

The governor has also signed multiple public safety bills, Hurricane Helene relief bills, tax relief bills, tort reform bills, the FY2026 bill, education bills, and bills related to Georgia's workforce.

Bills Signed by Gov. Kemp

The following is a listing of some of the bills signed by Gov. Kemp. Click here for a full list.

SB 1 – Prohibits students designated male at birth from participating in female-designated sports teams in local school systems, public schools, and postsecondary institutions.

SB 35 – Increases the number of days required to be given to property insurance policyholders before renewal.

SB 36 – Aims to strengthen religious liberty protections in Georgia.

SB 68 – Limits liability for property owners and restricts damages awarded for medical bills and pain and suffering.

SB 69 – Regulates third-party litigation funding, requiring transparency and limiting the influence of external investors in lawsuits.

SB 72 – Hope for Georgia Act; expands access to investigational treatments for patients with life-threatening or severely debilitating illnesses.

SB 96 – Decreases administrative burden on state agencies.

SB 101 – Requires testing for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in newborns.

SB 123 – Requires school systems with chronic absenteeism rates to establish an attendance review team.

SB 132 – Requires a hearing before a court orders an evaluation of the mental competency of an accused person to stand trial.

SB 185 – Prohibits the state from funding gender-affirming therapies for incarcerated transgender individuals.

SB 241 – Authorizes organic human reduction (natural reduction) as a legal method for disposing of deceased human remains.

SB 244 – Allows President Trump and co-defendants in the Fulton County election interference case to recoup legal fees.

SB 255 – Extends the investigative powers of the Georgia legislature.

SB 291 – Creates Georgia’s "America First" specialty license plate.

House Bills

HB 105 – Increases indemnification benefit for certain public school employees.

HB 111 – Lowers the state income tax rate.

HB 112 – Authorizes a $250 rebate for Georgia taxpayers.

HB 113 – Prohibits the state or its agencies from purchasing goods from certain foreign countries or related entities.

HB 123 – Aims to keep people with intellectual disabilities off death row.

HB 129 – Restores a post-production tax credit for the film industry.

HB 136 – Creates a non-refundable child tax credit of $250 per child and increases the state’s existing child and dependent care tax credit from 30% to 50% of the federal level.

HB 161 – Increases GBI's subpoena powers in cyber-crime cases.

HB 266 – Exempts military veterans from paying income tax on retirement income.

HB 233 – Designates Brunswick stew as the official state stew of Georgia.

HB 240 – Prohibits unfair or deceptive practices related to mortgage trigger leads, protecting consumers from misleading solicitations.

HB 268 – Requires school to have up-to-date mapping and mobile panic alert systems; requires student records to be transferred within 5 business days.

HB 296 – Requires law enforcement to accept digital driver’s licenses during traffic stops.

HB 307 – Requires schools to improve literacy course for students with dyslexia.

HB 331 – Ban of transient outdoor sales of pets.

HB 340 - Bans devices like smartwatches, tablets, laptops, headphones and other devices.

HB 398 – Authorizes the production and sale of cottage food items under certain exemptions, requirements, and disclosures.

HB 399 – Requires out-of-state landlords to have in-state management.

HB 422 – Requires state employee health insurance plans to include high-deductible options.

HB 426 – Requires nonpartisan elections for magistrate court judges.

HB 428 – Ensures individuals cannot be legally prevented from obtaining fertility treatment.

HB 491 – Removes an exception allowing the use of air guns to hunt wildlife.

HB - 551 – Eliminate incentive for private parking lots to hire booting companies.

Other Measures Signed

Extended or raised homestead exemptions for certain school district residents.

Increased compensation for local elected officials, including mayors, councilmembers, commissioners, and school board members.

Enacted measures to protect historic battlefields.

Revised legal definitions related to domestic relations.

Bills vetoed by Gov. Kemp

HB 308 – Would have allowed courts to order "intelligent speed assistance devices" for stunt driving offenders. Vetoed due to lack of enforcement infrastructure.

HB 380 – Would have dissolved the Lower Chattahoochee Regional Airport Authority. Vetoed at the request of the sponsor.

HB 433 – Would have expanded the Department of Human Services’ access to criminal records, including sealed or dismissed charges. Vetoed over privacy and legal concerns.

HB 532 – Proposed allowing some counties access to multiple land grant programs. Vetoed as duplicative.

HB 846 – A homestead exemption bill tied to a failed tax measure. Vetoed at the sponsor’s request.

SB 46 – Would have required state agencies to appoint service delivery officials and submit annual reports. Vetoed due to potential unfunded mandates.

SB 238 – Proposed restructuring the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners. Vetoed to uphold the will of voters who recently elected a chairperson.

Dig deeper:

The General Assembly introduced more than 1,300 bills in 2025, not including resolutions. Approximately 400 bills were passed by both the Senate and House. The House and Senate finalized the $37.7 billion state budget on the last day of the legislative session after last-minute negotiations with Gov. Kemp. Bills that did not pass this year will be eligible for consideration when the legislature returns on Jan. 12, 2026.