Gov. Kemp to sign public safety, Hurricane Helene relief bills today

article

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp will sign legislation on May 8 to support law enforcement and enhance public safety at a ceremony in Forsyth. A second event will focus on providing Hurricane Helene relief to farmers and timber producers, with agriculture officials in attendance. Both bill signings will be held in Forsyth.



Gov. Brian Kemp will visit Forsyth on Thursday, May 8, to sign two major pieces of legislation aimed at improving public safety and providing disaster relief to Georgia’s agriculture and forestry sectors.

What we know:

The first event, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, will focus on public safety. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, public safety leaders, and members of the Georgia General Assembly, will sign legislation designed to support law enforcement agencies and enhance safety across the state.

Later in the day, at 1:30 p.m., the governor will hold a second bill signing at the Georgia Forestry Association. This legislation delivers long-promised relief to Georgia farmers and timber producers affected by Hurricane Helene. Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper, along with state lawmakers and agricultural leaders, will attend the ceremony.