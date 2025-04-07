Key Georgia bills await Gov. Kemp's signature

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp now has 40 days to sign or veto new bills. The bills Kemp doesn't take action on during that period will automatically become law. The 2025 Georgia Legislative Session ended Friday.



Abrupt end to Georgia's 2025 session

What we know:

There was no marathon legislative session stretching into the wee hours of the morning this year.

The state Senate adjourned just after 9 p.m. while the state House was still in session, to the chagrin of some lawmakers.

"A session that had shown a lot of cooperation and got a lot of big-ticket items done like tort reform ended with dissension between the two houses," Republican strategist Brian Robinson told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Several key bills passed ahead of Sine Die

Dig deeper:

The Republican-controlled legislature has already passed several priority bills, including a measure to protect religious freedom, tort-reform, a bill banning biological men from competing in girls' sports, and a school safety bill.

A controversial DOGE bill and an anti-DEI measure stalled in the House.

What Democrats are saying

What they're saying:

While Democratic lawmakers expressed frustration with several of the bills their Republican colleagues spearheaded this session, political strategist Tharon Johnson said Democrats were able to hold the line on anti-DEI legislation.

"Senate Democrats and House Democrats should be proud of them doing the right thing," said Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson. "You heard them speak up and speak out against this anti-DEI bill that had it passed, it would have hurt us and set us back in the state. So, that was a major victory for them."