Key Georgia bills await Gov. Kemp's signature

ATLANTA - There was no marathon legislative session stretching into the wee hours of the morning this year.
The state Senate adjourned just after 9 p.m. while the state House was still in session, to the chagrin of some lawmakers.
"A session that had shown a lot of cooperation and got a lot of big-ticket items done like tort reform ended with dissension between the two houses," Republican strategist Brian Robinson told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.
Several key bills passed ahead of Sine Die
The Republican-controlled legislature has already passed several priority bills, including a measure to protect religious freedom, tort-reform, a bill banning biological men from competing in girls' sports, and a school safety bill.
A controversial DOGE bill and an anti-DEI measure stalled in the House.
While Democratic lawmakers expressed frustration with several of the bills their Republican colleagues spearheaded this session, political strategist Tharon Johnson said Democrats were able to hold the line on anti-DEI legislation.
"Senate Democrats and House Democrats should be proud of them doing the right thing," said Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson. "You heard them speak up and speak out against this anti-DEI bill that had it passed, it would have hurt us and set us back in the state. So, that was a major victory for them."
