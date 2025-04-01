2025 Georgia Bill Tracker | Current Status of Closely-Watched Bills

article

The Georgia General Assembly is nearing the end of its 40-day legislative session, with lawmakers racing to pass key measures before the session ends on April 4 or "Sine Die." Legislators are considering bills on education, health care, criminal justice, and more. Once a bill passes out of committee, it must be scheduled by the rules committee for a full chamber vote. If approved, it moves to the other chamber and the process starts again. If either chamber makes changes, the bill must return to the original chamber for final approval before heading to the governor’s desk.

The following is the current status of some of the more closely watch bills. This is not a complete list of all of the bills that are still under consideration. Last updated April 1 (morning).

HOUSE BILLS

HB 136 – Child Tax Credit

Expands an existing state tax credit for child care expenses.

Creates a new $250 per-child tax credit for children age 6 and under.

Adds incentives for businesses to help cover employees' child care costs.

Status: Passed House and Senate; returns to House for final approval.

HB 268 – School Safety

Adds mental health coordinators to schools.

Ensures swift transfer of student records between districts.

Sets standards for physical security infrastructure.

Establishes threat assessment teams.

Status: Passed both chambers; headed to governor's desk.

RELATED: Georgia lawmakers agree on school safety bill after Apalachee High School shooting

HB 340 – Personal Device Ban in Schools

Bans K–8 public school students from using personal electronic devices during the school day.

Status: Passed both chambers; headed to governor’s desk.

HB 428 – IVF Protections

Access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment into Georgia law.

Status: Passed both chambers; headed to governor’s desk.

HB 225 / HB 651 – School Zone Camera Restrictions

HB 225 would ban school zone speed cameras entirely.

HB 651 proposes new restrictions on the use of those cameras.

Status: Passed House.

RELATED: School zone camera bills: One to ban them, one to reform. But both overturn the system

HB 123 – Death Penalty and Intellectual Disabilities

Makes it easier for defendants to prove intellectual disability in death penalty cases.

Status: Passed both chambers; headed to governor’s desk.

RELATED: Georgia set to ease strict rules for proving intellectual disability in death penalty cases

HB 551 – Car Booting Regulation

Prohibits booting companies from paying property owners in exchange for operating in parking lots.

Status: Passed Senate.

RELATED: Georgia booting bill gets key provision removed days ahead of Sine Die

HB 68 – Fiscal Year 2026 Budget

$37.7 billion budget effective July 1, 2025.

Includes funding for: School voucher program, capital projects at public universities, budget increase for the Department of Corrections.

Status: Passed House.

SENATE BILLS

SB 1 – Transgender Girls in Sports

Bans transgender girls from participating in girls’ teams in public schools, private schools competing with them, and state colleges.

Status: Passed both chambers; headed to governor’s desk.

RELATED: Georgia General Assembly passes bill banning trans athletes from women's sports

SB 74 – Explicit Materials in Libraries

Makes it a crime for public or school libraries to distribute sexually explicit material to minors.

Allows librarians a legal defense if they made a good-faith effort to remove harmful content.

Status: Passed Senate.

RELATED: Georgia bill seeks penalties for librarians over restricted books

SB 123 – Chronic Absenteeism

Prevents schools from expelling students solely for chronic absences.

Requires school climate committees to develop solutions.

Status: Passed both chambers; headed to governor’s desk.

SB 28 – State Rule Review

Requires state agencies to review their rules every four years.

Expands legislative oversight of agency regulations.

Status: Passed Senate.

SB 36 – Religious Freedom Restoration Act

Prohibits the government from burdening religious exercise unless it serves a "compelling government interest" and is done in the "least restrictive" way.

Status: Passed Senate.

RELATED: Georgia Republican-led Senate passes controversial Religious Freedom Bill

SB 39 – Gender-Affirming Care Coverage

Prevents Georgia’s state health insurance plan from covering gender-affirming care for public employees, teachers and retirees.

Status: Passed Senate.

SB 30 – Puberty Blockers

Limits the use of puberty-blocking medications for minors experiencing gender dysphoria.

Status: Passed Senate.

SB 69 – Civil Litigation Overhaul

A major tort reform package championed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Limits civil lawsuits and changes litigation rules statewide.

Status: Passed both chambers; headed to governor’s desk.

RELATED: Georgia tort reform bill: House of Representatives passes controversial bill

SB 21 – Sovereign Immunity Reform

Allows lawsuits against local governments if harm is tied to failure to enforce state immigration laws.

Status: Passed Senate.

SB 244 – Compensation for the Wrongfully Convicted / Legal Fees

Provides $75,000 per year for each year someone was wrongfully imprisoned.

Also reimburses defendants' legal fees if a district attorney is disqualified from a case.

Status: Passed Senate.

RELATED: Georgia's reimbursement bill would allow Trump to recover costs