Georgia House Democrats walk out in protest over bill banning gender-affirming care for inmates

The Brief Georgia House Democrats staged a walkout during the debate on Senate Bill 185, which bans gender-affirming care for state prison inmates. Senate Bill 185 is part of a series of Republican-backed legislation targeting transgender individuals, including bills affecting state employees and youth. The bill passed the House with a 100-2 vote and now awaits Governor Brian Kemp's decision for approval or veto.



Georgia House Democrats staged a dramatic walkout Wednesday as lawmakers debated a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for state prison inmates.

It marks a growing tensions over a slate of Republican-backed legislation targeting transgender residents.

Georgia House Democrats walk out

What we know:

The protest occurred during a debate over Senate Bill 185, which passed the House in a 100-2 vote. All Democrats abstained by leaving the chamber.

What is SB 185?

The backstory:

SB 185, sponsored by Sen. Randy Robertson, a Republican from Cataula, would prohibit the Georgia Department of Corrections from providing gender-affirming care to incarcerated individuals. According to Robertson, about five people currently incarcerated in Georgia receive such care.

Sen. Randy Robertson on SB 185

What they're saying:

According to Robertson, there are currently about five people who are incarcerated in Georgia who receive this care.

Georgia's transgender Senate bills

Big picture view:

This is one of several transgender Senate bills making their way through the legislature this session.

Senate Bill 185 would ban gender-affirming care for state prison inmates.

Republican lawmakers have also introduced transgender bills to prohibit gender-affirming care for state employees, prevent medical professionals from prescribing puberty blockers to children and teens and a bill to ban biological males from participating in girls' sports.

What's next:

The bill now goes to Governor Brian Kemp's desk for his signature or veto.