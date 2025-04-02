Expand / Collapse search

Georgia House Democrats walk out in protest over bill banning gender-affirming care for inmates

Published April 2, 2025 6:19pm EDT
A rare scene at the state capital on Wednesday afternoon, two days before the end of this year's legislative session. House Democrats walked out of the House chamber. The walkout came in protest of a Republican-backed bill regarding gender-affirming care for prison inmates.

    • Georgia House Democrats staged a walkout during the debate on Senate Bill 185, which bans gender-affirming care for state prison inmates.
    • Senate Bill 185 is part of a series of Republican-backed legislation targeting transgender individuals, including bills affecting state employees and youth.
    • The bill passed the House with a 100-2 vote and now awaits Governor Brian Kemp's decision for approval or veto.

ATLANTA - Georgia House Democrats staged a dramatic walkout Wednesday as lawmakers debated a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for state prison inmates.

It marks a growing tensions over a slate of Republican-backed legislation targeting transgender residents.

The protest occurred during a debate over Senate Bill 185, which passed the House in a 100-2 vote. All Democrats abstained by leaving the chamber.

SB 185, sponsored by Sen. Randy Robertson, a Republican from Cataula, would prohibit the Georgia Department of Corrections from providing gender-affirming care to incarcerated individuals. According to Robertson, about five people currently incarcerated in Georgia receive such care.

This is one of several transgender Senate bills making their way through the legislature this session.

  • Senate Bill 185 would ban gender-affirming care for state prison inmates.
  • Republican lawmakers have also introduced transgender bills to prohibit gender-affirming care for state employees, prevent medical professionals from prescribing puberty blockers to children and teens and a bill to ban biological males from participating in girls' sports.

The bill now goes to Governor Brian Kemp's desk for his signature or veto.

The Source: FOX 5's Deidra Dukes has been covering the 2025 Georgia Legislative Session. 

