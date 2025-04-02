Georgia House Democrats walk out in protest over bill banning gender-affirming care for inmates
ATLANTA - Georgia House Democrats staged a dramatic walkout Wednesday as lawmakers debated a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for state prison inmates.
It marks a growing tensions over a slate of Republican-backed legislation targeting transgender residents.
Georgia House Democrats walk out
What we know:
The protest occurred during a debate over Senate Bill 185, which passed the House in a 100-2 vote. All Democrats abstained by leaving the chamber.
What is SB 185?
The backstory:
SB 185, sponsored by Sen. Randy Robertson, a Republican from Cataula, would prohibit the Georgia Department of Corrections from providing gender-affirming care to incarcerated individuals. According to Robertson, about five people currently incarcerated in Georgia receive such care.
Sen. Randy Robertson on SB 185
What they're saying:
According to Robertson, there are currently about five people who are incarcerated in Georgia who receive this care.
Georgia's transgender Senate bills
Big picture view:
This is one of several transgender Senate bills making their way through the legislature this session.
- Senate Bill 185 would ban gender-affirming care for state prison inmates.
- Republican lawmakers have also introduced transgender bills to prohibit gender-affirming care for state employees, prevent medical professionals from prescribing puberty blockers to children and teens and a bill to ban biological males from participating in girls' sports.
What's next:
The bill now goes to Governor Brian Kemp's desk for his signature or veto.
The Source: FOX 5's Deidra Dukes has been covering the 2025 Georgia Legislative Session.