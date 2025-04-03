Georgia lawmakers running out of time to pass bills before Sine Die

The Brief Georgia lawmakers have until Friday to pass remaining legislation, with key bills on health care, education, and tax reform still in play. Measures headed to the governor’s desk include IVF protections, school safety initiatives, and a $250 child tax credit for kids under six. Controversial bills, including the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and a proposal on gender-affirming care in prisons, sparked partisan divides, while bipartisan efforts include tax relief on overtime pay and sentencing reforms for domestic violence survivors.



Georgia lawmakers are racing against the clock with just two days left in the 2024 legislative session to pass bills before the gavel falls. Any legislation that doesn't pass both chambers by the end of the session will have to wait until next year to be reconsidered.

What we know:

Several high-profile measures have already cleared both the House and Senate and are now headed to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk. Among them: a bill offering in vitro fertilization (IVF) protections, a school safety package, and a child tax credit of $250 for children ages six and under.

Still pending are a number of bills related to health care, education, and tax reform. The session has been marked by both heated disagreements and moments of bipartisan cooperation.

One of the more controversial measures to pass both chambers is Senate Bill 36, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Supporters say the bill protects basic religious rights, but critics, including LGBTQ advocates, warn it could lead to discrimination. Religious and business leaders rallied in favor of the bill earlier this week.

What they're saying:

Tensions also flared Tuesday when House Democrats walked out of the chamber during debate on a Republican-backed bill regarding gender-affirming care for prison inmates.

"We came here to focus on the opportunity for Georgians to live, learn and earn," one Democratic lawmaker said. "And what do we get? Political theater."

In contrast, bipartisan efforts have gained traction as well. One proposed measure would allow domestic violence survivors to seek reduced prison sentences for crimes linked to their abuse. Another bill would exempt overtime wages from state income taxes, a move aimed at helping working families.

What's next:

With just hours remaining in the session, lawmakers continue working through the final bills. Updates on which measures pass—and which stall—are expected by the close of business Friday.