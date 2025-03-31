Georgia booting bill gets key provision removed days ahead of Sine Die

The Brief The bill aims to regulate Georgia's vehicle booting industry, prohibiting kickbacks to property owners for booting cars, which lawmakers argue incentivizes excessive enforcement. A key provision was removed from the bill, which would have banned booting companies from monitoring parking lots, a practice critics say leads to predatory behavior. The revised bill, representing Georgia's first serious attempt at regulating the booting industry, is set for a final Senate vote before potentially reaching the governor's desk by the April 4 deadline.



A bill aimed at reining in Georgia’s vehicle booting industry took another step forward Monday.

However, it was not without losing a key provision along the way.

If signed into law, the bill would also make it illegal for property owners to receive kickbacks when cars are booted — a practice lawmakers argue creates an incentive for excessive enforcement.

What they're saying:

The legislation, sponsored by State Sen. Josh McLaurin (D-Fulton County), passed the Senate last week and cleared the House with changes that weakened its original scope. The most significant blow came when House lawmakers voted to strip out a measure that would have banned booting companies from monitoring parking lots — a practice critics argue leads to predatory behavior. "You go out to eat or go out for a concert or something or you just go to a store, four minutes later you come back to a boot on your car," McLaurin said, pointing to what many Metro Atlanta drivers say is a common experience.

Despite the setback, McLaurin said the bill still represents a meaningful step forward, marking the state’s first serious attempt at regulating the booting industry. "This bill would put booting companies at the same space as the towing companies are," McLaurin said. "DPS would have the ability to set reasonable rates or take away license of companies that are acting out of line."

McLaurin called the removed provision crucial to curbing abuses but said he remains committed to reform: "If booting companies continue to prey on consumers, I’ll continue to push for change."

The other side:

Opponents of the bill, including booting company operators and consultants, argued during a Senate Public Safety Committee hearing last March that allowing companies to monitor lots is essential to preventing parking chaos. "If you take that away there’s gonna be chaos. There’s got to be a better way than just killing it and not letting them patrol," said Dan Schafstall, director of operations for Executive Parking Services.

David Moore, a parking consultant, downplayed the need for restrictions, saying, "Boots are reversible, booters should be allowed to patrol and it really is not an issue…it’s not the bug issue that they would have you believe."

What's next:

The revised bill now heads back to the Senate for a final vote later this week. If approved, it will go to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. Lawmakers face an April 4 deadline, known as Sine Die, to pass the bill this session.