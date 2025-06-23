Metro Atlanta skydiver killed after midair parachute collision at Georgia airport

article

The Brief A Georgia skydiving was killed after a midair collision during a jump over the weekend in Upson County. Authorities have identified the victim as 48-year-old Jasmine Black, a skydiver with more than 160 jumps. Officials say Black cut away her main parachute after the collision and tried to deploy her emergency chute, but it wouldn't deploy due to the altitude.



A Georgia skydiver has died after her parachute collided with another diver's during a jump over the weekend, officials say.

Authorities say the deadly collision happened at Skydive-Atlanta in Upson County on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Upson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Thomaston-Upson County Airport around 4:22 p.m. after receiving a report of a skydiving incident.

When they arrived at the scene, the deputies found the skydiver dead on the tarmac. She has since been identified as 48-year-old Jasmine Black, a resident of Locust Grove.

Investigators say Black was approaching the landing zone during a skydive when her parachute hit the parachute of another skydiver at a low altitude.

Black reportedly "cut away" her main parachute and tried to deploy the emergency chute, but it did not deploy because of the low altitude.

Officials say Black was an experienced diver with more than 160 jumps.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting with the investigation.