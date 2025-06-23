The Brief A driver is facing multiple charges after Atlanta police say he was caught doing stunts with a boy in the front seat of the car. Body camera footage showed the boy's father arriving at the scene and defending his relative. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Alexander Parrott.



Atlanta police have arrested a man who they say did drag stunts with a child in the passenger seat.

Authorities say the arrested stunt driver was a family member of the boy.

What we know:

According to Atlanta police, an officer spotted the vehicle laying drag at an intersection on Edgewood Avenue SE around 2 a.m. on June 7.

After he detained the driver, the officer spotted a child sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

"Are you crazy? You've got a child in the car. Are you crazy?" the officer was heard telling the driver on bodycam footage.

Alexander Parrott is facing multiple charges. (Atlanta Police Department)

During the investigation, officials say the child's father came to the scene and made an interesting comment.

"Ya'll don't think that's insane to have a kid in a car while we're doing that," the officer asked the dad.

"But he had his seatbelt on," the man replied.

What's next:

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Alexander Parrott, has been charged with obstruction of an intersection, reckless driving, laying drag, having a modified exhaust and altered suspension, impeding the flow of traffic, and failing to maintain lane.