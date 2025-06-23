Driver caught doing drag stunts with boy in front seat, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a man who they say did drag stunts with a child in the passenger seat.
Authorities say the arrested stunt driver was a family member of the boy.
What we know:
According to Atlanta police, an officer spotted the vehicle laying drag at an intersection on Edgewood Avenue SE around 2 a.m. on June 7.
After he detained the driver, the officer spotted a child sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
"Are you crazy? You've got a child in the car. Are you crazy?" the officer was heard telling the driver on bodycam footage.
Alexander Parrott is facing multiple charges. (Atlanta Police Department)
During the investigation, officials say the child's father came to the scene and made an interesting comment.
"Ya'll don't think that's insane to have a kid in a car while we're doing that," the officer asked the dad.
"But he had his seatbelt on," the man replied.
What's next:
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Alexander Parrott, has been charged with obstruction of an intersection, reckless driving, laying drag, having a modified exhaust and altered suspension, impeding the flow of traffic, and failing to maintain lane.
The Source: Information for this report came from a Facebook post by the Atlanta Police Department.