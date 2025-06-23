Man, woman shot outside of SW Atlanta food store

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital following the shooting near the food store. (FOX 5)

Two people are recovering after a shooting late Sunday night at a southwest Atlanta food store.

Officials say the shots rang out shortly after 10:20 p.m. at the Donnelly Food Store on the 1400 block of Donnelly Avenue.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to reports a shooting and found an adult man and adult woman shot at the scene.

Medics took both victims to a local hospital for treatment. As of the last report, the female victim was in surgery and the male victim was alert and recovering.

The Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to gather evidence and to work to identify a potential suspect in the case.

While details about the shooting are limited, investigators say it appears to have been the result of an "escalating dispute."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the two victims.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.