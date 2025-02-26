Georgia bill seeks penalties for librarians over restricted books

article

A new bill at the Georgia State Capitol could make school librarians criminally liable if they fail to remove certain books deemed inappropriate for minors.

What we know:

Senate Bill 74, sponsored by Republican Sen. Max Burns, would impose misdemeanor charges on librarians who knowingly sell, loan, distribute, or exhibit materials harmful to minors. Supporters argue that similar restrictions already apply to teachers and coaches. However, librarians who make a good faith effort to remove flagged content would not face charges.

What they're saying:

The bill passed out of committee Tuesday on a party-line vote, according to the Georgia Recorder. However, the Georgia Department of Education’s legislative affairs team raised concerns about enforcement, citing the large number of books and libraries across the state.

Opponents of the bill, including the Georgia Senate Democratic Caucus, have criticized the legislation. In a statement, the caucus expressed support for ending censorship in children’s libraries and opposed the practice of banning books.

What's next:

The bill now moves forward in the legislative process, where it is expected to face further debate.