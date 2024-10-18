Cobb County removes 6 more books from school libraries over content

article

Cobb County has removed six more books from its schools over what the superintendent said is material not suitable for students.

Cobb County School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the removal of the books during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday afternoon.

"After review, it has been determined these books contain sexually explicit and graphic content unsuitable for children to access in public schools," Ragsdale told the board.

Thursday's announcement brings the total number of books removed from school library shelves in Cobb County to 32.

In his statement, Ragsdale pushed back on allegations that removing the books from media centers constituted a "book ban" and the idea that the county was targeting books by gay authors or authors "of certain ethnicities."

"In total, even with the titles I will mention tonight, this is a grand total of 32 books out of more than a million. Those million-plus works are incredibly broad and represent an array of experiences and individuals. However, they do not contain sexually explicit and graphic content inappropriate for children," he said.

Ragdale said that parents should do their own research and decide for themselves whether they want their children to read the books at home.

While some parents have approved the book removal, other students and parents have said the district's actions hurt freedom of expression and identity.

New books removed from Cobb County Schools

"The Summer of Owen Todd" by Tony Abbot: This novel deals with an 11-year-old boy from Cape Cod who is told by his best friend that he had been sexually abused by a babysitter and must figure out whether to break his friend's trust and tell his parents.

"More Happy Than Not" by Adam Silva: Shortlisted for the Lambda Literary Award for Children's and Young Adult Literature, the debut novel follows a teenager in the Bronx who is dealing with the aftermath of his father's suicide and his complicated romantic attraction to a male friend from a different project.

"This Book Is Gay" by Juno Dawson: this nonfiction book explores what it's like growing up LGBTQ with real stories covering different aspects of LGBT life.

"We Know It Was You" by Maggie Thrash: The first in the "Strange Truth" series, the mystery novel follows two high school students who are trying to figure out why the mascot at their elite Atlanta prep school jumped off a bridge.

"The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur: The second poetry collection by the artist who became famous on Instagram, Kaur's poems deal with femininity, trauma, heartbreak, and love through seven sections reflecting the life cycle of a flower.

"City of Saints and Thieves" by Natalie Anderson: The young adult thriller tells the story of a refugee looking for revenge after her mother is killed while working for a prominent family in Kenya.