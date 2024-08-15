Cobb County Schools remove more books: Here’s the full list and why they were pulled

The Cobb County School District has pulled 13 more books it deems to be sexually explicit from its school libraries.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale updated the Cobb County School Board on the ongoing book review process at a work session on Thursday.

"Today, I am bringing an update to our ongoing book review process, which we began when we learned sexually explicit and graphic content was available to children in our elementary, middle, and high school media centers," Ragsdale said. "Recognizing our legal and moral obligation to protect students when they are at school, we reviewed the content and, when it was inappropriate, stopped providing unrestricted access to children."

What books were removed from Cobb County Schools?

The superintendent characterizes the books' removal more in line to a rating system and less as the books being banned. The decision to remove these books was not made lightly, according to the superintendent. "We are declining to provide access to materials with sexually explicit content in the same way we decline to provide access to rated-R movies and—in compliance with federal law—use internet filters to prevent students from accessing websites with adult content on school district computers," he explained.

"We did not make this decision casually but did so after reviewing the content in question," he added.

READ MORE: 'It's a battle against good and evil': Cobb schools superintendent defends book removal

The newly removed books are:

"Laid" by James Dawson: This book is said to serve as a guide for teenagers navigating sexual relationships, offering advice on consent, safe sex, and emotional well-being, framed in a humorous and approachable manner.

"Crank" by Ellen Hopkins: A powerful novel-in-verse that follows Kristina, a teenage girl whose life spirals out of control after she becomes addicted to crystal meth, leading to devastating consequences for herself and those around her. "Tricks" by Ellen Hopkins: This novel explores the lives of five teenagers, each grappling with their own issues and ultimately turning to prostitution as a means of survival, highlighting the harsh realities of exploitation and despair.

"Push" by Sapphire: This raw and intense novel tells the story of Precious, an illiterate teenager in Harlem who endures horrific abuse but finds hope and empowerment through education and the support of those who believe in her. " Push" won several awards, including the Book-of-the-Month Club Stephen Crane Award for First Fiction and was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. The film adaptation " Precious" won several Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie was rated R.

"Milk and Honey" by Rupi Kaur: A collection of poetry and prose divided into four parts, each dealing with a different aspect of life, love, loss, and healing, with a focus on the female experience and resilience.

"It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover: A sequel to "It Ends with Us," this novel continues the story of Lily and Atlas, delving into their pasts and exploring themes of love, forgiveness, and second chances.

"The Infinite Moment of Us" by Lauren Myracle: A contemporary romance that follows two teenagers, Wren and Charlie, during the summer after high school as they navigate love, identity, and the challenges of transitioning into adulthood.

"The Casual Vacancy" by J.K. Rowling: A darkly comic novel that explores the complexities of a small English town after the unexpected death of a local councilman, revealing the deep-seated tensions and secrets among the residents.

"Identical" by Ellen Hopkins: This novel-in-verse tells the harrowing story of identical twin sisters, Kaeleigh and Raeanne, who struggle with the trauma of their abusive father, leading them down paths of self-destruction and mental anguish.

"Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson: A memoir-manifesto that discusses the author's experiences growing up as a Black queer man, addressing themes of identity, family, and societal expectations through a series of personal essays. This book has been highly praised by critics and was nominated for several awards, including the ALA Stonewall Book Award and was listed as a William C. Morris YA Debut Award finalist.

"Juliet Takes a Breath" by Gabby Rivera: This coming-of-age novel follows Juliet, a young Puerto Rican woman from the Bronx, who comes out as gay and spends a transformative summer in Portland, Oregon, exploring her identity and activism. This book was highly acclaimed and was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award in LGBTQ Children's/Young Adult.

"Monday's Not Coming" by Tiffany D. Jackson: A gripping mystery about Claudia, a young girl determined to find her missing best friend Monday, and uncover the dark truths that surround her disappearance and the community's indifference. This book won the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Award for New Talent and was a finalist for the Edgar Award for Best Young Adult.

"City of Thieves" by David Benioff: Set during the Siege of Leningrad in World War II, this novel follows Lev and Kolya, two unlikely companions on a dangerous mission to find a dozen eggs for a Soviet colonel, blending dark humor with the horrors of war.

These works were found to contain sexually graphic or explicit language, illustrations, or situations that the district deemed inappropriate for students, without judgment on the literary merit of the books. "There are many rated R movies that are award-winning films; however, it would be inappropriate to provide children with unrestricted access to them in a public school," he said.

Ragsdale also addressed concerns from those who oppose the district's decision, particularly regarding the notion that award-winning books should automatically be available to students. "Frankly, several of the books we removed for containing sexually explicit or graphic content were given awards—and generally by organizations explicitly promoting a particular agenda," he said. "I do not believe that is appropriate. More importantly, our parents do not."

READ MORE: Civil rights complaint filed against Cobb County Schools over book removal

20 books removed in Cobb County Schools

The removal of these 13 books brings the total number of books removed due to sexually explicit content to 20. Ragsdale assured the Board that the district will continue to offer a diverse array of works by and concerning various authors, characters, and experiences, but without sexually graphic content.

The previously removed books include:

"Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews: This darkly comedic novel follows Greg, a high school senior who, along with his friend Earl, befriends a girl with leukemia. The book was adapted into an award-winning film in 2015, gaining significant critical acclaim. The movie was rated PG-13.

"Flamer" by Mike Curato: A graphic novel set in the summer before high school, following a boy named Aiden as he struggles with his identity, bullying, and self-acceptance. The book has received several awards, including the Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ Young Adult Fiction.

"Blankets" by Craig Thompson: An autobiographical graphic novel that explores themes of family, faith, and first love. It is a highly acclaimed work that won several prestigious awards, including two Eisner Awards and two Harvey Awards.

"It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover: This novel tells the story of Lily, a woman caught in a complex and abusive relationship.

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky: A coming-of-age story about a high school freshman named Charlie, dealing with trauma, friendship, and self-discovery. It was adapted into a successful film in 2012, and the book has won numerous awards, including the ALA's Best Books for Young Adults. The film was rated PG-13.

"Lucky" by Alice Sebold: A memoir recounting the author's experience of being raped in college and the impact it had on her life. It has been critically acclaimed and was a New York Times Notable Book.

"Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher: A novel about a teenage girl who leaves behind cassette tapes explaining her reasons for suicide. The book was adapted into a highly controversial Netflix series and has won awards like the California Book Award for Young Adult Literature. The TV series was rated TV-MA.

Ragsdale concluded his update by reaffirming the district's commitment to keeping the board and parents informed about decisions regarding specific works. "As you requested, we will continue to keep the Board and our parents apprised of decisions we make regarding particular works," he said.