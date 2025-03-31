Georgia General Assembly passes bill banning trans athletes from women's sports

article

In a significant legislative move, the Georgia General Assembly has passed Senate Bill 1, known as the "Riley Gaines Act of 2025." This bill, a priority for House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington) and Lt. Governor Burt Jones, aims to ban biological males from participating in women's sports across the state.

It passed on the same day as people across the country celebrated Trans Day of Visibility.

Georgia General Assembly passes 'no boys in girls sports' bill

What we know:

Burns expressed his support for the bill, stating, "The General Assembly sent a clear message—biological men are not welcome in girls’ sports or spaces here in Georgia."

He went on to say this is about maintaining integrity and fairness for female athletes and thanked the Senate and Riley Gaines for their support in championing this cause.

"Today, the Georgia General Assembly made a historic step toward achieving a critical goal for this session, the protection of women’s sports," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "I want to thank all of the brave women and girls who shared their personal stories and helped shaped this legislation. Their courage is commendable and ensures that the rights of female athletes are preserved and protected by law. I look forward to standing with Governor Brian Kemp, Speaker Jon Burns and female athletes with their families around the state when the ‘Riley Gaines Act of 2025’ is signed into law."

Who is Riley Gaines?

Dig deeper:

The Riley Gaines Act is named after Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has publicly opposed transgender participation in women’s sports after competing against and sharing a locker room with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 05: Political activist and former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines (C) watches as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order in the East Room at the White House on February 5, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Senate Bill 1 is based on findings from the Senate Special Committee on the Protection of Women’s Sports, created by Lt. Governor Jones. With its enactment, Georgia would join 26 other states barring trans athletes from girls' and women's sports.

International Transgender Day of Visibility

Every year on March 31, people celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility with marches, community gatherings, educational forums, and rallies against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: The U.S. Capitol Building is seen behind the Transgender Pride Flag during the Trans Day Of Visibility rally on the National Mall on March 31, 2025 in Washington City. Trans, non-binary, and gender-expansive people and supp Expand

It was founded in 2009 by trans activist Rachel Crandall-Crocker as the joyous alternative to Transgender Day of Remembrance, a solemn day that honors victims of anti-transgender violence.

These days, International Transgender Day of Visibility serves as a platform for highlighting transgender professionals, artists, educators, and activists who are making an impact in their communities.