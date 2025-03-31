Senate Bill 1 restricting trans athletes getting closer to becoming law

article

Senate Bill 1, known as the Fair and Safe Athletic Opportunities Act, is headed to the governor's desk. The controversial measure aims to bar students designated male at birth from participating in girls’ or women’s sports teams at public schools and colleges across the state.

What we know:

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming, will also require gender-based restrictions for access to locker rooms, restrooms, and changing facilities. Private schools that compete against public schools would be required to follow the same rules.

Supporters argue the bill is necessary to preserve fairness in women’s sports, saying male-born athletes have physical advantages. Critics, however, say the legislation targets transgender students and is both discriminatory and harmful to trans youth, with some calling it "anti-trans" and "anti-woman."

While similar measures have failed in previous sessions, this is the furthest any version of SB 1 has progressed toward becoming law. It follows a 2022 decision by the Georgia High School Association to require student-athletes to compete based on their biological sex.

The legislative session ends April 4.