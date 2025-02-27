Riley Gaines Act advances: Georgia House passes controversial bill barring transgender athletes

The Brief The Georgia House passed House Bill 267, known as the Riley Gaines Act, with a 102-54 vote, aiming to bar transgender athletes from competing in female sports. The bill seeks to prohibit "biological males" from participating in girls' athletic events and using female-designated facilities in all Georgia public schools, including colleges. Supporters argue the bill is necessary for fairness and safety in women's sports, while opponents denounce it as discriminatory and an attempt to erase transgender individuals from public life.



The Georgia House passed a bill Thursday that would bar transgender athletes from competing in female sports, advancing legislation that has been a focal point of national debate.

House Bill 267, also known as the Riley Gaines Act, passed in a 102-54 vote.

Riley Gaines Act explained

The backstory:

The Georgia House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 267, also known as the Riley Gaines Act, which aims to bar transgender athletes from competing in female sports. This legislation has become a focal point of national debate, reflecting broader discussions on transgender participation in sports. The bill is named after Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has publicly opposed transgender participation in women’s sports after competing against and sharing a locker room with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

HB 267 passes House

What we know:

House Bill 267 passed with a 102-54 vote and seeks to prohibit "biological males" from participating in girls' athletic events and using female-designated bathrooms and locker rooms in all Georgia public schools, including colleges. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Josh Bonner, a Fayetteville Republican, stated, "All we’re seeking is a common sense solution — males play against males and females against females." Supporters argue that the bill is necessary to preserve fairness and safety in women’s sports. Rep. Leesa Hagan, a Republican, emphasized, "This issue threatens opportunities for women to secure scholarships, advance their athletic careers, or simply be recognized for their hard work or excellence in their sport."

LGBTQ+ advocates react to HB 267

What they're saying:

Opponents of the bill have denounced it as discriminatory. Rep. Karla Drenner, a Democrat from Avondale Estates and the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Georgia legislature, stated, "This bill is nothing less than an attempt to erase transgender Georgians from public life." House Democratic Caucus Leader Tanya Miller warned that removing gender from the hate crimes law could create an "open season" on transgender individuals.

Transgender rights in Georgia

Timeline:

Initially, Republican lawmakers sought to amend Georgia’s hate crimes law as part of the bill but backed off after concerns that the changes could remove protections for transgender people. The state’s hate crimes law, passed in 2020 after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, includes protections against bias crimes motivated by sex or gender. Bonner removed the provision "out of an overabundance of caution and concern" following legal analysis.

HB 267 heads to Senate

What's next:

The bill now moves to the Senate, which has already passed similar legislation. While the Georgia High School Association currently bans transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports, Republican leaders argue the restriction must be codified in state law and extended to higher education institutions. At least 25 states have passed laws restricting transgender participation in sports, with Republican leaders nationwide pushing for similar measures. Bonner reiterated, "Female athletes deserve fair competition, and that means the chance to maintain the women’s divisions distinct from men’s categories."

