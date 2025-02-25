Trans woman and advocate announces plans to compete in Miss Georgia USA

article

Bella Bautista, a 22-year-old transgender woman, is preparing to compete in the upcoming Miss Georgia USA pageant starting June 12.

In an interview with the local publication Rough Draft, Bautista shared her uncertainty about how she will be received in the competition, expressing hope that she will be treated equally and judged fairly.

Bautista has been actively involved in advocacy, testifying before the Georgia Senate Committee on Education and Youth against a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in school sports. Although the Georgia Senate passed the bill, it still awaits a vote in the House.

Her activism includes multiple visits to the state Capitol, most recently for House Resolution 63EX, which recognized Trans Day of Remembrance.

Bautista's participation in the Miss Georgia USA pageant, beginning June 12, highlights her push for inclusivity and acceptance. Her involvement in the pageant symbolizes a broader message of representation and equality within the competition.

Miss Georgia USA is connected to Lee Greenwood through his spouse, who leads the organization behind the pageant. Greenwood, known for his song "God Bless the USA," performed at President Donald Trump's inauguration and was later appointed to the Kennedy Center board by Trump.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Greenwood Productions for comment.

Bautista is not the first transgender woman to compete in a well-known beauty pageant.

Miss Nevada USA Kataluna Enriquez made history in 2021 when she became the first openly transgender contestant to compete in the Miss USA pageant. Enriquez was also Nevada's first trans contestant and beat out 21 other women for the top spot, according to NPR.org.

Angela Ponce was the first contestant to compete in the Miss Universe pageant in 2018.

And Bailey Anne Kennedy was the first Asian American transgender woman to win Miss Maryland USA in 2024.