Kemp signs bill dissolving Barrow County Airport Authority, transfers control to county government

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation transferring control of the Barrow County Airport to the Barrow County Government, dissolving the Barrow County Airport Authority. The airport was originally governed by a joint authority formed by Barrow County and the City of Winder in 1958, with changes in 1986 establishing the Barrow County Airport Authority. Stoney Bangert, a retired U.S. Navy officer, has been named the new Airport Manager, bringing extensive aviation and project management experience to the role.



Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation on Wednesday transferring control of the Barrow County Airport to the Barrow County Government, officially dissolving the Barrow County Airport Authority and placing its assets, obligations, and operations under the county’s jurisdiction.

Senate Bill 331 marks a significant shift in airport oversight, ending decades of separate authority governance.

What they're saying:

"I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Gov. Kemp and the entire Barrow County legislative delegation. Their leadership on this important legislation cannot be understated," said Pat Graham, Chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners.

The backstory:

The airport was originally governed by a joint authority formed by Barrow County and the City of Winder in 1958. That agreement was amended in 1986 to establish the Barrow County Airport Authority, which removed the City of Winder from airport control.

What's next:

With the transition finalized, Barrow County has named Stoney Bangert as the new Airport Manager. Bangert, a retired U.S. Navy officer with 27 years of service and extensive aviation and project management experience, previously worked as operations manager for RAC Properties in Athens.

"Stoney’s extensive experience – both in the air and on the ground – will be an invaluable asset as the Barrow County Airport is shaped for the future," said County Manager Srikanth Yamala. "Barrow County is committed to investing and supporting this vital community resource, which will only enhance economic opportunities in the county."

Bangert holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Florida and an MBA from the Naval Postgraduate School.