Gov. Kemp to sign workforce, education bills supporting students, economy

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp will sign two major bills Monday focused on education and workforce development in Georgia. A 1 p.m. ceremony at the State Capitol will highlight legislation supporting students, families, and educators. Kemp will sign additional workforce-focused legislation at 3:30 p.m. during the TCSG Leadership Summit in Buckhead.



Gov. Brian P. Kemp will sign two major pieces of legislation Monday aimed at strengthening Georgia’s workforce and supporting students, their families, and educators.

What we know:

The first ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Georgia State Capitol, where Kemp will be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, Constitutional officers, members of the Georgia General Assembly, and education advocates. The legislation focuses on advancing education initiatives across the state.

Later that afternoon, at 3:30 p.m., Kemp will deliver remarks and sign additional legislation at the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Leadership Summit at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. Joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, TCSG leadership, and lawmakers, the governor will highlight efforts to bolster Georgia’s growing workforce.

Why you should care:

Both bills are part of Kemp’s broader agenda to maintain Georgia’s economic momentum and ensure its education system continues to meet the needs of students and industries statewide.