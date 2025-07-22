Group pushes for affordable housing solutions in Cobb County

The Brief A Better Cobb is advocating for zoning changes to allow smaller lot sizes and mixed-use developments to address rising homeownership costs in Cobb County. The group suggests repurposing underused commercial spaces, like old strip malls, into housing to alleviate the shortage. A Better Cobb also supports enhancements in public transit and infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists to complement housing solutions.



A grassroots group is urging Cobb County leaders to take action on what they describe as a growing housing crisis.

What we know:

At Tuesday night’s Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting, members of the group A Better Cobb called for zoning and development changes to address the rising cost of homeownership in the area.

Among the proposals presented were rezoning residential areas to allow for smaller lot sizes and more mixed-use developments. Group members said these changes could open the door for smaller, more affordable starter homes and help meet the needs of younger and lower-income residents.

What they're saying:

"People who just got out of college, first responders, teachers, nurses, the income you have to earn in order to afford a home in this county keeps increasing," said Matt Stigall, a representative of the group.

Carter Ray, another member of A Better Cobb, suggested reimagining existing commercial spaces to help ease the shortage.

"We know that there are old strip malls and shopping centers and giant malls that are not being used very frequently anymore, and they might be looking to revamp that into housing," said Ray.

While members acknowledged the process could take time, they said it was critical for the county’s long-term growth.

"The bottom line is more people will be able to afford to live in this great county," Stigall said.

Big picture view:

In addition to housing, A Better Cobb also supports improvements in public transit and safer infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.