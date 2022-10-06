Mother marks grim anniversary with other 'Missing or Murdered Moms'

Thursday marked two years since the body of a missing 27-year-old Georgia mom was found inside a car.

Heard County deputies found the body of Natalie Jones inside her bright pink 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier near Roosterville and Welcome roads in Roopville. The discovery came after an extensive three-month search.

Jones had driven from Heard County to Jackson's Gap, Alabama to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends. She left around midnight on July 5 to make the hour-and-a-half or so drive back home, but officials say she never got home. Phone records pinpointed her as returning to Heard County.

"God brings everyone together for a reason," said her mother Elaine Gordon on Thursday.

Gordon shared the painful anniversary with the families of other Georgia moms who are either missing or murdered.

One of the women consoling her was Katrina Hill, the mother of Tiffany Foster who disappeared March 1, 2021, and has not been found.

"There’s so many monsters in this world. They don’t have no soul," Hill said.

She is one of five women are at the center of a new group called Missing or Murdered Moms. Tiffany Foster, Olivia Fowler, Sidney Kersey, Lauren Henderson and Elaine’s daughter, Natalie Jones.

"Keep your faith and all your trust in God. And that’s the way I do every day because I want to see justice for my baby. I want these monsters that’s involved off the road," Hill said.

Olivia Fowler has been missing for 417 days.

"Nobody, like Ms. Elaine said, should see their child’s picture on this. But we do, it’s reality. We’re all facing the same thing: no answers," said Tamara McCoy, the aunt of Olivia Fowler

Members of the Missing or Murdered Moms comfort the mother of Natalie Jones on the second anniversary of the discovery of her daughter's body on Oct. 6, 2022. (FOX 5)

Sydney Kersey’s body was found deep in the woods of Shiloh in 2019. Her killer is still at large. She was a mother and grandmother.

"They’ve been questioned, and they have persons of interest, but no suspects," said Jaime Brand, sister of Sydney Kersey,

And Tiffany Foster.

"Having someone missing out of your family, a loved one, is really devastating," said Katrina Hill, mother of Tiffany Foster.

The group also had a surprise for Elaine Gordon. The announcement of a newly registered charity in Alabama called Natalie’s Heart, dedicated to helping women in need.