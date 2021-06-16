'A fresh set of eyes would help': Loved ones call for grand jury to look in death of Georgia mother

An autopsy on the body of a previously missing Heard County woman comes back inconclusive and loved ones are calling for a fresh set of eyes to look into her death.

Natalie Jones's death remains a mystery. The 27-year-old woman was last seen leaving a home just after midnight on July 5 in Jackson Gap, Alabama after spending the Fourth of July with friends. It was supposed to take about an hour and a half to get back to her home in Heard County, Georgia. She never arrived. Phone records pinpointed her as returning back to Heard County.

Officials said her bright pink 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was found in some woods near Roosterville and Welcome roads in Roopville, Georgia on Oct. 6, 2020. Her body was found inside the car. An autopsy was conducted, but it was unable to provide clues as to how she died because her body was so badly decomposed it limited the results of the toxicology screening.

Her loved ones have since delivered a petition to authorities and the Heard County Superior Court asking for a grand jury to be impaneled to look into her death.

"I do believe a fresh set of eyes would help and a grand jury, you know, you get on the stand you have to answer those questions. And that's what needs to happen," said family friend Kristy Goswick.

The GBI has joined the search for missing Heard County mother Natalie Jones. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

So far they have not heard back on their petition request.

