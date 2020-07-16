Investigators, family members searching for missing Heard County mother

The Heard County Sheriff's Office and family members are searching for 27-year-old Natalie Jones.

Jones drove from Heard County, Georgia to Jackson's Gap, Alabama to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends.

She left around midnight on July 5 to make the hour and a half or so drive back home.

According to Lt. Danny Boswell with the Heard County Sheriff's Office, Jones' phone last pinged in Heard County, but it doesn't necessarily mean that's where she is.

"According to her phone records, she actually made it into Heard County. Like I've been telling people, you could be having a conversation with someone and have your phone die on you, so you don't know where she drove to," Boswell said.

Jessica Bishop, Jones' older sister, said her sister is the eternal optimist and loving mother to two boys.

"She could light up a room just with her positivity. It's really hard right now because that light is gone right now," Bishop said.

She said the family has considered every scenario surrounding her disappearance, including the possibility that she just needed a break and time alone.

Bishop said however, Jones would never leave her children.

According to Bishop, her sister's phone being off is one of the reasons they believe something could be wrong.

"For her phone to have completely stopped for that long.. even for hours at a time is just out of character for her."

Another thing that is puzzling and concerning family members and investigators is that her car, a bright pink 2002 Chevy Cavalier, hasn't been spotted.

The car has Georgia license plate RVE6177.

"She painted it herself. That vehicle is nowhere to be found. It's an in your face type color so it would be something that would stand out," Boswell said.

Jones is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blue eyes, brown hair with blonde highlights.

She has a tattoo on her left wrist that says Isaac and one on her right wrist with Trent. She also has a star diagram from shoulder to shoulder and the name Trent with a baby footprint on her right foot.

Jones was diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic and is not on her medication.

Bishop said family and friends have put up flyers, searched along roads and in ditches for any clues.

"We are pursuing this because we love her so much and we're going to continue to do this until we have her," Bishop said.

The family and investigators are asking anyone with information or anyone who has seen the car to please contact investigators immediately.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to use as a reward for information that leads to Jones being found. You can find that here.