Olivia Fowler disappearance: Few answers since investigation began 1 year ago

It's been one year since a mother of three vanished in Meriwether County.

Authorities said 27-year-old Olivia Fowler was last seen walking along a rural road on Aug. 13, 2021.

The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office said investigators have pursued dozens of leads, but have no sign of Olivia Fowler.

Here's everything investigators have revealed about the woman's disappearance:

Who is Olivia Fowler?

Olivia Fowler was 26 when she went missing.

She is the mother of three small children.

Her aunt Tamara McCoy, who organized "Olivia's Army" to search for her niece, told FOX 5 Atlanta in September 2021, "Olivia wouldn’t go 40 days without reaching out to her family."

The FBI said Folwer has ties to Meriwether, Harris, Talbot and Upson counties.

She is about 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 103 pounds. She has blonde hair, green eyes, and a tattoo on her right arm that reads, "I Love you."

Olivia Fowler's disappearance

It was 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2021, a Department of Natural Resources ranger saw Fowler walking along Pebblebrook Road in Meriwether County. The location was outside of Manchester, two hours south of Atlanta.

Both law enforcement and her family say that was the last known sighting of her.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s office said Fowler was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, white cut-off shorts and black flip-flops.

FBI joins investigation

In May 2022, 10 months after she was last seen, the FBI's Columbus Resident Agency said it had joined the search.

Fowler's loved ones had new optimism at the time of the FBI's announcement.

"Maybe it will all come out eventually," Roxanne Fowler, Olivia's sister, said. "Maybe we'll all get answers soon."

Meriwether County investigators said in May, that they were still "aggressively" working the case. The FBI declined to comment on their involvement in May.