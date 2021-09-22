Search continues for missing Meriwether County mother

Friends and family of a missing young mother are hoping for information on her whereabouts. Authorities say Olivia Fowler, 26, hasn't been seen since August 13 outside of the town of Manchester, which is two hours south of Atlanta.

It was 10:30 a.m. that day, a DNR ranger saw Fowler walking along Pebblebrook Road in Meriwether County. Both law enforcement and her family say that was the last known sighting of her.

"She doesn’t have a purse," her Aunt Tamara McCoy said. "She doesn’t have her phone, her license or even a bag that we know of."

McCoy now walks that same road searching for any sign of her niece.

Tamara McCoy, the aunt of Olivia Fowler, walks along Pebblebrook Road searching for signs of her niece

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s office says Fowler was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt, white cut off shorts and black flip flops.

The sheriff’s office here is asking for the public’s help in locating Olivia. Saying they have talked to witnesses, conducted ground and air searches and have followed up on leads. But she is still missing.

"Olivia wouldn’t got 40 days without reaching out to her family," McCoy said.

SkyFox Drone view of Pebble Brook Road in Meriwether County where Olivia Fowler was last seen on August 13

During the time of her disappearance, her family says Fowler missed her youngest child’s birthday. She is the mother of three small children.

There is a candlelight vigil planned here in Manchester for September 26. McCoy says after so many searches and still no sign of her, the only thing they have left is prayer.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Fowler you can call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.

