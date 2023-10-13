Metro Atlanta law enforcement, schools taking precautions where needed for 'Day of Rage'

article

Law enforcement agencies around the country were put on alert on Oct. 13 after Hamas leadership reportedly issued a call for a "Day of Rage."

Major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C., stepped up security near Jewish and Muslim places of worship ahead of expected protests, according to various media reports.

The latest trouble began when Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel last Saturday. Since then, at least 1,300 people in Israel and at least 27 Americans have been killed. Israel responded by bombing Gaza, where more than 2 million Palestinians live. As a result, more than 1,500 people have been killed, according to Palestinian officials. Most Americans have been evacuated from the area and the U.S. raised its travel advisory on Israel to its second-highest level early Thursday, telling Americans they should reconsider if they have plans to visit Israel in the near future.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to several police agencies locally to ask them if they are on high alert or aware of any potential problems.

The Cobb County Police Department said they are not aware of any active threats or activities requiring increased patrols.

Dunwoody Police Department said there are no direct threats at this time to any of their Jewish synagogues or other similar places within the City of Dunwoody. They did say that they have increased patrols in those areas.

Gwinnett County told FOX 5 that they are no known threats that have been made in Gwinnett County as of early Friday afternoon. On Oct. 9, their Uniform Division commander asked the patrol officers in each of their 6 precincts for increased checks at all Jewish synagogues as well as mosques and temples throughout Gwinnett. Their crime analysts are also closely monitoring for any suspicious activity of threats.

The Sandy Springs Police Department says it is working with their Jewish partners throughout the city to make sure they feel safe and they are providing the best level of service available. They have not received any threats at this time.

Atlanta Police Department's Homeland Security Unit is reportedly working with local, state and federal partners to monitor for any potential threats. APD said it has increased patrols in areas of concern and will continue to monitor the situation.

FBI Atlanta says it is aware of open-source reports about calls for global action on Oct. 13 that may lead to demonstrations in communities throughout the United States. FBI Atlanta says it is working closely with law enforcement partners throughout Georgia to share information and identify and disrupt any threats that may emerge. Right now, there are NO credible threats. The FBI says it takes seriously any tips or leads they receive regarding potential threats and investigate them rigorously to determine their credibility. The FBI encourages members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.

The DeKalb County School District sent a letter to families in its district on Friday about the "heightened concern and emotions due to recent events." According to Supt. Dr. Devon Horton, there have been no reported specific threats or acts of violence within their schools related to the tragic events abroad. However, the school district has taken additional safety measures. Read the letter below.

Leave has reportedly been canceled for police officers in several major cities.

RELATED STORIES

Pro-Palestinian protests have already broken out across the Middle East and beyond. Large protests have been seen in the capitals of Iraq, where a rally drew tens of thousands of people; Iran; and Yemen. In Iran, some protesters were seen burning the Israeli and American flags, according to media reports from around the world.

A pro-Palestinian rally took place in downtown Atlanta on Thursday. FOX 5 Atlanta has spoken to many Palestinian supporters this week that have condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israel while calling for freedom of the Palestinian people. Rallies are expected to continue throughout the weekend in various cities across the United States.

Over the past year, there have been multiple reports of antisemitic flyers and messages distributed in the metro Atlanta area. Those include flyers that flooded Alpharetta in early August and flyers scattered across yards and driveways in Marietta in late August. Those distributions were followed by flyers being found in Suwanee in September.

Homeowners in Kennesaw woke up to the flyers on their properties in June and there was a antisemitic protest outside an East Cobb synagogue in June.

The same thing also happened in April in some Atlanta neighborhoods.