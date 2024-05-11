2 people dead, one injured in Barrow County shooting

article

The Barrow County sheriff has asked his community to pray for a family after a suspected murder-suicide left two people dead, and one person injured late Friday night.

"Just a tragic situation all around," Sheriff Jud Smith told FOX 5 Atlanta. "Just trying to get to the bottom of the situation as quickly as we can."

Sheriff Smith said the victim who survived the shooting called 911 to a home off of Highway 82.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two bodies belonging to 22-year-old Bradley Messer and 58-year-old Jeffery Orr.

Smith told FOX 5 Atlanta that one of the deceased individuals appeared to have been shot, the other appeared to have a self-inflicted wound. Later, the sheriff's office announced that they determined Messer killed Orr, shot the unnamed victim in the arm and then turned the gun on himself.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Winder, Georgia

As the investigation continues, Smith told FOX 5 the community was not in any danger as it appeared the incident was isolated to one home.

"Pray for the family and that they have some closure and understanding for this later on," Smith said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)