Antisemitic flyers distributed in Alpharetta, mayor says

Antisemitic flyers were distributed in several neighborhoods overnight in Alpharetta, according to Mayor Jim Gilvin.

Gilven sent the following statement on Sunday afternoon:

On behalf of the City of Alpharetta and the City Council, I am disturbed and deeply disappointed by these flyers. As a City, we fully support the freedoms provided by the First Amendment, but denounce antisemitism in all its forms. Alpharetta is a diverse, welcoming, and inviting community, one that values and supports our differences. Hate has no place in Alpharetta, and it is not who we are.

Alpharetta police officers are actively investigating this incident and will be coordinating with law enforcement agencies in surrounding communities in which residents have been victimized by similar acts. We ask that anyone with information that may assist in this investigation contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6300 or use our online crime tip reporting tool.

There have been several similar incidents since the beginning of the year.

Additionally, there was an antisemitic protest outside an Cobb County synagogue in June.

RELATED: Video of antisemitic protesters outside East Cobb synagogue sparks outrage

In that case, the protesters were reportedly members of the Goyim Defense League and they had just held a similar protest in Macon, which resulted in the arrest of their leader.