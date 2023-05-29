Another wave of antisemitic, transphobic flyers found, this time in Roswell

Neighbors in north Fulton County wake up to an ugly sight. Someone dumped antisemitic and anti-transgender flyers on lawns and driveways in Roswell.

It happened overnight, Saturday into Sunday in the Edenwilde neighborhood.

Police are looking into whether it is linked to another incident when someone dumped hate-filled flyers in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs over the winter.

The flyers were inside sandwich bags, dropped onto residents’ lawns and driveways. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 5 say they cannot believe this happened in their community.

"I’m shocked that it happened," said Alan Heaton.

Another wave of antisemetic and transphobic propaganda pamphlets have been scattered around a north Georgia neighborhood. This time in Roswell. (FOX 5)

Heaton says he couldn’t believe the disturbing news.

"You don’t do things like that," said Heaton.

The flyers were dumped up and down the street along Wilde Run Court in Roswell.

"I don’t like the idea of doing that," Heaton said.

ATLANTA POLICE INVESTIGATING ANTISEMITIC, TRANSPHOBIC FLYERS

"I’m very disturbed that we continue to have these upsurges of antisemitism in society," said state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs.

Last February, someone dropped similar messages of hate over the weekend on dozens of lawns and driveways around Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

"People repeat the same lies over and over again in an attempt to turn public opinion against Jewish people," said Sen. McLaurin.

This latest incident in Roswell occurred in the Sen. McLaurin’s district.

"Any time you make up lies to accuse an entire group of people, what you’re doing is laying the foundation of evil behavior to justify violence against them," the state senator said.

McLaurin believes a small group is behind the flyers trying to make itself appear larger, its message more widespread than it is. He doesn’t want to give vile the ideology the oxygen it needs to fester, but he says it’s everyone duty to call out hate.

"Stand with me, stand with our community in having our Jewish neighbors’ backs in supporting them and condemning this type of antisemitism," he said.

Roswell police say it isn’t clear if these flyers are connected to the ones in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, but they say the contents and tactics are similar.

Police say they’re investigating if the flyers violated the law.